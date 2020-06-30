All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:37 AM

7743 E Viewrim Drive

7743 East Viewrim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7743 East Viewrim Drive, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautifully upgraded ground floor view condo in the gated Viewpointe North community. Chef's kitchen has quartz counters, tile backsplash, dark wood cabinets, clear glass accent cabinets, stainless steel appliances with included refrigerator. Hardwood floors in the kitchen, dining area and family room. Family room features fireplace and entertainment nook. Two spacious bedrooms and two full baths. Inside laundry with included washer and dryer. Attached one car garage. Long patio with breathtaking panoramic mountain views. Community pool, spa and BBQ areas. Contact Danielle for showing at 714 856-1975.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7743 E Viewrim Drive have any available units?
7743 E Viewrim Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7743 E Viewrim Drive have?
Some of 7743 E Viewrim Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7743 E Viewrim Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7743 E Viewrim Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7743 E Viewrim Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7743 E Viewrim Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7743 E Viewrim Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7743 E Viewrim Drive offers parking.
Does 7743 E Viewrim Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7743 E Viewrim Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7743 E Viewrim Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7743 E Viewrim Drive has a pool.
Does 7743 E Viewrim Drive have accessible units?
No, 7743 E Viewrim Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7743 E Viewrim Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7743 E Viewrim Drive has units with dishwashers.

