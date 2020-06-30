7743 E Viewrim Drive

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded ground floor view condo in the gated Viewpointe North community. Chef's kitchen has quartz counters, tile backsplash, dark wood cabinets, clear glass accent cabinets, stainless steel appliances with included refrigerator. Hardwood floors in the kitchen, dining area and family room. Family room features fireplace and entertainment nook. Two spacious bedrooms and two full baths. Inside laundry with included washer and dryer. Attached one car garage. Long patio with breathtaking panoramic mountain views. Community pool, spa and BBQ areas. Contact Danielle for showing at 714 856-1975.