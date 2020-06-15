All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 7737 E Margaret Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
7737 E Margaret Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

7737 E Margaret Drive

7737 East Margaret Drive · (714) 624-3077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7737 East Margaret Drive, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2921 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Rebuilt in 2016, remodeled and expanded home. Panoramic view, Incredibly customized & highly upgraded with the finest materials. 4 bedrooms + Loft, 3 bathrooms and powder room. main floor bedroom with own bathroom, Great gourmet kitchen w/Italian marble counter tops, marble back splash, pull out drawers, cabinet organizers, top of the line, Thermador stainless steel appliances, wine cooler and refrigerator, Spacious loft w/skylights, hardwood floors throughout the house except bedrooms, new quality carpets, Master suite has retreat w/cozy fireplace and balcony to see panoramic view, all the bathrooms w/new vanity, shower, and toilet and cabinet. Modern designed staircase, 3 fireplaces, central vacuum system, trankless water heater, epoxy floor in garage, back yard w/BBQ center, fountains and paved by flagstones w/great view. brand new roof, newly landscaped, drive way and walk way with paver stones accents. there is a shed at side yard. This property is newly constructed in 2016.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7737 E Margaret Drive have any available units?
7737 E Margaret Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7737 E Margaret Drive have?
Some of 7737 E Margaret Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7737 E Margaret Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7737 E Margaret Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7737 E Margaret Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7737 E Margaret Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7737 E Margaret Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7737 E Margaret Drive does offer parking.
Does 7737 E Margaret Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7737 E Margaret Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7737 E Margaret Drive have a pool?
No, 7737 E Margaret Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7737 E Margaret Drive have accessible units?
No, 7737 E Margaret Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7737 E Margaret Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7737 E Margaret Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7737 E Margaret Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92802
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr
Anaheim, CA 92807
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes
1640 W Ball Road
Anaheim, CA 92802
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity