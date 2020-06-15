7737 E Margaret Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage new construction

Rebuilt in 2016, remodeled and expanded home. Panoramic view, Incredibly customized & highly upgraded with the finest materials. 4 bedrooms + Loft, 3 bathrooms and powder room. main floor bedroom with own bathroom, Great gourmet kitchen w/Italian marble counter tops, marble back splash, pull out drawers, cabinet organizers, top of the line, Thermador stainless steel appliances, wine cooler and refrigerator, Spacious loft w/skylights, hardwood floors throughout the house except bedrooms, new quality carpets, Master suite has retreat w/cozy fireplace and balcony to see panoramic view, all the bathrooms w/new vanity, shower, and toilet and cabinet. Modern designed staircase, 3 fireplaces, central vacuum system, trankless water heater, epoxy floor in garage, back yard w/BBQ center, fountains and paved by flagstones w/great view. brand new roof, newly landscaped, drive way and walk way with paver stones accents. there is a shed at side yard. This property is newly constructed in 2016.