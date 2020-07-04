7710 E Autry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range Property Amenities parking pool

Built in 1986 and rebuilt in 2018. Get the excitement of owning a new home that has been professionally decorated. Nothing else like this on the market today. A kitchen that Julia Child would be happy to own. The latest in appliances, beautiful quartz counters, laminated flooring, beautiful quality cabinets, kitchen island, and walk-in butlers pantry. An elegant master suite and master bath downstairs with quartz walls in the shower, double sinks, and dual shower heads. This home sits on half an acre and all newly landscaped with room for a pool.