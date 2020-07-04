All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7710 E Autry Drive

7710 East Autry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7710 East Autry Drive, Anaheim, CA 92808
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

Built in 1986 and rebuilt in 2018. Get the excitement of owning a new home that has been professionally decorated. Nothing else like this on the market today. A kitchen that Julia Child would be happy to own. The latest in appliances, beautiful quartz counters, laminated flooring, beautiful quality cabinets, kitchen island, and walk-in butlers pantry. An elegant master suite and master bath downstairs with quartz walls in the shower, double sinks, and dual shower heads. This home sits on half an acre and all newly landscaped with room for a pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7710 E Autry Drive have any available units?
7710 E Autry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7710 E Autry Drive have?
Some of 7710 E Autry Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7710 E Autry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7710 E Autry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7710 E Autry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7710 E Autry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7710 E Autry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7710 E Autry Drive offers parking.
Does 7710 E Autry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7710 E Autry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7710 E Autry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7710 E Autry Drive has a pool.
Does 7710 E Autry Drive have accessible units?
No, 7710 E Autry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7710 E Autry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7710 E Autry Drive has units with dishwashers.
