7556 East Calle Durango
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7556 East Calle Durango

7556 East Calle Durango · No Longer Available
Location

7556 East Calle Durango, Anaheim, CA 92808
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2,869 sq. ft. home in Anaheim has everything you've been looking for. With an open floor plan, this home features a bright kitchen with lots of cabinets and huge window, perfect for natural lighting. Relax in the living room featuring soaring vaulted ceilings, or hang out in the huge game room with a wall to wall built in and decorative lighting. Large master suite with walk in closet, and spacious secondary rooms. Enjoy those beautiful sunny days relaxing on the patio, or take a dip in the sparkling pool! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options .

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7556 East Calle Durango have any available units?
7556 East Calle Durango doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7556 East Calle Durango have?
Some of 7556 East Calle Durango's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7556 East Calle Durango currently offering any rent specials?
7556 East Calle Durango isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7556 East Calle Durango pet-friendly?
Yes, 7556 East Calle Durango is pet friendly.
Does 7556 East Calle Durango offer parking?
No, 7556 East Calle Durango does not offer parking.
Does 7556 East Calle Durango have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7556 East Calle Durango does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7556 East Calle Durango have a pool?
Yes, 7556 East Calle Durango has a pool.
Does 7556 East Calle Durango have accessible units?
No, 7556 East Calle Durango does not have accessible units.
Does 7556 East Calle Durango have units with dishwashers?
No, 7556 East Calle Durango does not have units with dishwashers.
