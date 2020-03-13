731 N Mavis st

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 08/01/20 The village of Mavis



READY TO MOVE IN Looking for a 2 bedroom to call home? Do you want a brand new remodeled apartment, with a cozy family living environment? Well Mavis Apartments would be the perfect home for you. We Will have a freshly remodeled apartment. Brand new wood floors throughout the living room, dining room and kitchen, and bedroom. Amazing floor to ceiling mirrored closet doors in the bedroom that gives you a feeling of open space and really helps brighten up the room. The bathroom has been completely remodeled with brand new lighting, vanity and cabinet. Ceiling fans in dining room and bedroom. you are able to connect your washer and dryer inside your home. We will have our entire building freshly painted and are currently getting beautiful landscaping done throughout our property. Your beautiful apartment comes with one assigned covered parking with added storage space We pay great attention to all the details in all our remodeling so you can have a beautiful home. BACKYARD AND PETFRIENDLY

