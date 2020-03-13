All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:27 PM

731 N Mavis st

731 North Mavis Street · (562) 965-9148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

731 North Mavis Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1775 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 08/01/20 The village of Mavis - Property Id: 70694

READY TO MOVE IN Looking for a 2 bedroom to call home? Do you want a brand new remodeled apartment, with a cozy family living environment? Well Mavis Apartments would be the perfect home for you. We Will have a freshly remodeled apartment. Brand new wood floors throughout the living room, dining room and kitchen, and bedroom. Amazing floor to ceiling mirrored closet doors in the bedroom that gives you a feeling of open space and really helps brighten up the room. The bathroom has been completely remodeled with brand new lighting, vanity and cabinet. Ceiling fans in dining room and bedroom. you are able to connect your washer and dryer inside your home. We will have our entire building freshly painted and are currently getting beautiful landscaping done throughout our property. Your beautiful apartment comes with one assigned covered parking with added storage space We pay great attention to all the details in all our remodeling so you can have a beautiful home. BACKYARD AND PETFRIENDLY
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 N Mavis st have any available units?
731 N Mavis st has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 N Mavis st have?
Some of 731 N Mavis st's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 N Mavis st currently offering any rent specials?
731 N Mavis st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 N Mavis st pet-friendly?
Yes, 731 N Mavis st is pet friendly.
Does 731 N Mavis st offer parking?
Yes, 731 N Mavis st does offer parking.
Does 731 N Mavis st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 N Mavis st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 N Mavis st have a pool?
No, 731 N Mavis st does not have a pool.
Does 731 N Mavis st have accessible units?
No, 731 N Mavis st does not have accessible units.
Does 731 N Mavis st have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 N Mavis st does not have units with dishwashers.
