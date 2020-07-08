All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 715 N Philadelphia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
715 N Philadelphia Street
Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:18 PM

715 N Philadelphia Street

715 North Philadelphia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
The Colony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

715 North Philadelphia Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This property is a newly upgraded 2BD room and one bath single family house with laundry hook up and detached garage. The hose was upgraded few years ago with new cabinets and new granite counter top. Currently the house is upgraded again with new vinyl plank flooring in kitchen and new laminate wood flooring through out all bed rooms. A new kitchen faucet and garbage disposal are just installed. The new laundry hook up faucets also just replaced. The house is newly painted through out the entire unit. The house is located near by the Fullerton Costco and easy to access freeway 91 Harbor entrance, It also has a big back yard which is able to accommodate 4 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 N Philadelphia Street have any available units?
715 N Philadelphia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 N Philadelphia Street have?
Some of 715 N Philadelphia Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 N Philadelphia Street currently offering any rent specials?
715 N Philadelphia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 N Philadelphia Street pet-friendly?
No, 715 N Philadelphia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 715 N Philadelphia Street offer parking?
Yes, 715 N Philadelphia Street offers parking.
Does 715 N Philadelphia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 N Philadelphia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 N Philadelphia Street have a pool?
No, 715 N Philadelphia Street does not have a pool.
Does 715 N Philadelphia Street have accessible units?
Yes, 715 N Philadelphia Street has accessible units.
Does 715 N Philadelphia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 N Philadelphia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pines
9632 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
The Gallery
1415 W North St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92802
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave
Anaheim, CA 92807
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles