715 N Philadelphia Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal garage recently renovated

This property is a newly upgraded 2BD room and one bath single family house with laundry hook up and detached garage. The hose was upgraded few years ago with new cabinets and new granite counter top. Currently the house is upgraded again with new vinyl plank flooring in kitchen and new laminate wood flooring through out all bed rooms. A new kitchen faucet and garbage disposal are just installed. The new laundry hook up faucets also just replaced. The house is newly painted through out the entire unit. The house is located near by the Fullerton Costco and easy to access freeway 91 Harbor entrance, It also has a big back yard which is able to accommodate 4 cars.