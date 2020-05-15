702 N Mavis St single unit

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**Beautiful Home with Washer and Dryer**



Looking for a 1 bedroom to call home? Do you want a brand new remodeled apartment, with a cozy family living environment? Well Mavis Apartments would be the perfect home for you. We Will have a freshly remodeled apartment. Brand new wood floors throughout the living room, dining room and kitchen, and bedroom. Amazing floor, ceiling mirrored closet doors in the bedroom that gives you a feeling of open space and really helps brighten up the room. Ceiling fan in bedroom. you are able to connect your washer and dryer inside your home. Your beautiful apartment comes with one assigned GARAGE parking with added storage space. We pay great attention to all the details in all our remodeling so you can have a beautiful home. We have a quiet neighborhood which would be perfect for anybody. We are located near many shopping centers and major freeways. Anaheim has its very own school district.

