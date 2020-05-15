All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 702 N Mavis St single unit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
702 N Mavis St single unit
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

702 N Mavis St single unit

702 North Mavis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
The Colony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

702 North Mavis Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unit single unit Available 05/11/20 **Beautiful Home with Washer and Dryer** - Property Id: 88950

Looking for a 1 bedroom to call home? Do you want a brand new remodeled apartment, with a cozy family living environment? Well Mavis Apartments would be the perfect home for you. We Will have a freshly remodeled apartment. Brand new wood floors throughout the living room, dining room and kitchen, and bedroom. Amazing floor, ceiling mirrored closet doors in the bedroom that gives you a feeling of open space and really helps brighten up the room. Ceiling fan in bedroom. you are able to connect your washer and dryer inside your home. Your beautiful apartment comes with one assigned GARAGE parking with added storage space. We pay great attention to all the details in all our remodeling so you can have a beautiful home. We have a quiet neighborhood which would be perfect for anybody. We are located near many shopping centers and major freeways. Anaheim has its very own school district.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88950
Property Id 88950

(RLNE5691398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 N Mavis St single unit have any available units?
702 N Mavis St single unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 N Mavis St single unit have?
Some of 702 N Mavis St single unit's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 N Mavis St single unit currently offering any rent specials?
702 N Mavis St single unit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 N Mavis St single unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 N Mavis St single unit is pet friendly.
Does 702 N Mavis St single unit offer parking?
Yes, 702 N Mavis St single unit does offer parking.
Does 702 N Mavis St single unit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 N Mavis St single unit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 N Mavis St single unit have a pool?
No, 702 N Mavis St single unit does not have a pool.
Does 702 N Mavis St single unit have accessible units?
No, 702 N Mavis St single unit does not have accessible units.
Does 702 N Mavis St single unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 N Mavis St single unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St
Anaheim, CA 92801
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Anaheim Place
1225 North Dresden Place
Anaheim, CA 92801
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard
Anaheim, CA 92805
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road
Anaheim, CA 92804
Lemon Terrace
1016 South Lemon Street
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles