All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 6943 E Shorecrest Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
6943 E Shorecrest Ave
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

6943 E Shorecrest Ave

6943 East Shorecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Anaheim Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6943 East Shorecrest Drive, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Anaheim Hills Home - 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathrooms - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * Detached single family home at an Amazing Location! Spectacular View of the reservoir, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms approx. 1650 sqft. Beautiful Views from the master bedroom and kitchen, and backyard. Vaulted ceilings in living room. Less than 10 minutes from Canyon Rim Elementary Schools, Anaheim Hills Elementary Schools, Orange County Performing Arts, Anaheim Hills Golf Course and easy access to the 91 Freeway.

(RLNE2689602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6943 E Shorecrest Ave have any available units?
6943 E Shorecrest Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 6943 E Shorecrest Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6943 E Shorecrest Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6943 E Shorecrest Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6943 E Shorecrest Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6943 E Shorecrest Ave offer parking?
No, 6943 E Shorecrest Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6943 E Shorecrest Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6943 E Shorecrest Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6943 E Shorecrest Ave have a pool?
No, 6943 E Shorecrest Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6943 E Shorecrest Ave have accessible units?
No, 6943 E Shorecrest Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6943 E Shorecrest Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6943 E Shorecrest Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6943 E Shorecrest Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6943 E Shorecrest Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive
Anaheim, CA 92804
The Franciscan
120 N Syracuse St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr
Anaheim, CA 92807
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes
1640 W Ball Road
Anaheim, CA 92802
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard
Anaheim, CA 92805
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road
Anaheim, CA 92804
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92802

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles