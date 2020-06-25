687 E Valencia Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel 24hr gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to Colony Park in the heart of Anaheim! Upon entry into the community, you will clearly see the great presentation that the HOA perpetuates on a daily basis. This modern 3BR, 2.25BA condo has been meticulously maintained by the owner during their occupancy, and boasts prime location by being perfectly situated close to multiple freeway access points, as well as several new eateries, bars, and the latest social scenes. You are minutes from Disneyland, Downtown Disney, the Honda Center, Anaheim Packing House, Angel Stadium, The Block at Orange, Karl Strauss, and Golden Road Brewery. That short-list of entertainment is just the beginning! The unit itself has stainless steel appliances, with the flooring in immaculate shape, and upstairs carpet that has just been deep cleaned with antimicrobial solution. The first floor includes a half bath and direct access to a 2-car garage, with the laundry area conveniently located upstairs so that trekking down to the garage or a community laundry will NEVER be a concern.

Colony Park also possesses several resort-style amenities (secured by electronic keycard throughout): 24 hour fitness center, 3 heated pools, 2 spas, 3 clubhouses, bathrooms, outdoor showers, powerful gas BBQ grills at 3 different locations throughout, fire pits for your nighttime enjoyment, outdoor fireplace & covered seating area, on-site security, on-site HOA manager, and the community’s very own controlled-access dog park!