Anaheim, CA
687 E Valencia Street
Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:47 AM

687 E Valencia Street

687 East Valencia Street · No Longer Available
Location

687 East Valencia Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to Colony Park in the heart of Anaheim! Upon entry into the community, you will clearly see the great presentation that the HOA perpetuates on a daily basis. This modern 3BR, 2.25BA condo has been meticulously maintained by the owner during their occupancy, and boasts prime location by being perfectly situated close to multiple freeway access points, as well as several new eateries, bars, and the latest social scenes. You are minutes from Disneyland, Downtown Disney, the Honda Center, Anaheim Packing House, Angel Stadium, The Block at Orange, Karl Strauss, and Golden Road Brewery. That short-list of entertainment is just the beginning! The unit itself has stainless steel appliances, with the flooring in immaculate shape, and upstairs carpet that has just been deep cleaned with antimicrobial solution. The first floor includes a half bath and direct access to a 2-car garage, with the laundry area conveniently located upstairs so that trekking down to the garage or a community laundry will NEVER be a concern.
Colony Park also possesses several resort-style amenities (secured by electronic keycard throughout): 24 hour fitness center, 3 heated pools, 2 spas, 3 clubhouses, bathrooms, outdoor showers, powerful gas BBQ grills at 3 different locations throughout, fire pits for your nighttime enjoyment, outdoor fireplace & covered seating area, on-site security, on-site HOA manager, and the community’s very own controlled-access dog park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 687 E Valencia Street have any available units?
687 E Valencia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 687 E Valencia Street have?
Some of 687 E Valencia Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 687 E Valencia Street currently offering any rent specials?
687 E Valencia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 687 E Valencia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 687 E Valencia Street is pet friendly.
Does 687 E Valencia Street offer parking?
Yes, 687 E Valencia Street offers parking.
Does 687 E Valencia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 687 E Valencia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 687 E Valencia Street have a pool?
Yes, 687 E Valencia Street has a pool.
Does 687 E Valencia Street have accessible units?
No, 687 E Valencia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 687 E Valencia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 687 E Valencia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
