667 S Melrose Street

One ROOM for RENT on 1st floor with private bath in a 3 story Colony Park town house (No Pets). Includes access to shared 2nd floor kitchen, living room and patio with fire pit and propane grill. Shared laundry room with washer and dryer located on 1st floor. Community salt water pool steps away from unit. 2 other pools with Jacuzzi's located in the community as well and access included. 24hr Community Gym access is also included. Walking distance to the Anaheim Packing House and all its restaurants and bars. Property located 5-10 mins from Disneyland, the Garden Walk, Angels Stadium and the Honda Center. Parking on street in the community Text 323-717-4275 or Email: ceo@brackettrealestate.com for more info