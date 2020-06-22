All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

667 S Melrose Street

667 South Melrose Street · No Longer Available
Location

667 South Melrose Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
One ROOM for RENT on 1st floor with private bath in a 3 story Colony Park town house (No Pets). Includes access to shared 2nd floor kitchen, living room and patio with fire pit and propane grill. Shared laundry room with washer and dryer located on 1st floor. Community salt water pool steps away from unit. 2 other pools with Jacuzzi's located in the community as well and access included. 24hr Community Gym access is also included. Walking distance to the Anaheim Packing House and all its restaurants and bars. Property located 5-10 mins from Disneyland, the Garden Walk, Angels Stadium and the Honda Center. Parking on street in the community Text 323-717-4275 or Email: ceo@brackettrealestate.com for more info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 667 S Melrose Street have any available units?
667 S Melrose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 667 S Melrose Street have?
Some of 667 S Melrose Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 667 S Melrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
667 S Melrose Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 667 S Melrose Street pet-friendly?
No, 667 S Melrose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 667 S Melrose Street offer parking?
No, 667 S Melrose Street does not offer parking.
Does 667 S Melrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 667 S Melrose Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 667 S Melrose Street have a pool?
Yes, 667 S Melrose Street has a pool.
Does 667 S Melrose Street have accessible units?
No, 667 S Melrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 667 S Melrose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 667 S Melrose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
