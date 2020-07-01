657 S Casita Street

Amenities
This model-like townhouse style Colony Park Home has no one above or below. It is turn-key!!! Enter from the private gated courtyard into the open floor plan kitchen, dining and living room area with upgraded wide-plank wood laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, white Thermofoil cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is also a half bath and direct access to the large 2-car garage on Main floor. Upper floor has master retreat with walk-in closet and en-suite bath with dual sinks, large soaking tub & stand-up shower. The upstairs also houses the other two bedrooms, a full bath and laundry closet. This home also has a plantation shutters, tank less water heater and wired for an alarm system. Colony Park’s association include: 3 pools, 2 spas, 3 clubhouses, BBQs, fire pits, security, fitness center, dog park, gorgeous landscaping and a
neighborhood park. In addition to all the amenities, it is down the street from the popular Anaheim Packing House and a quick drive to
other attractions such as Disneyland, Angel Stadium and the Honda Center.