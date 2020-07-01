All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:15 AM

657 S Casita Street

657 South Casita Street · No Longer Available
Location

657 South Casita Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This model-like townhouse style Colony Park Home has no one above or below. It is turn-key!!! Enter from the private gated courtyard into the open floor plan kitchen, dining and living room area with upgraded wide-plank wood laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, white Thermofoil cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is also a half bath and direct access to the large 2-car garage on Main floor. Upper floor has master retreat with walk-in closet and en-suite bath with dual sinks, large soaking tub & stand-up shower. The upstairs also houses the other two bedrooms, a full bath and laundry closet. This home also has a plantation shutters, tank less water heater and wired for an alarm system. Colony Park’s association include: 3 pools, 2 spas, 3 clubhouses, BBQs, fire pits, security, fitness center, dog park, gorgeous landscaping and a
neighborhood park. In addition to all the amenities, it is down the street from the popular Anaheim Packing House and a quick drive to
other attractions such as Disneyland, Angel Stadium and the Honda Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 S Casita Street have any available units?
657 S Casita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 657 S Casita Street have?
Some of 657 S Casita Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 S Casita Street currently offering any rent specials?
657 S Casita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 S Casita Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 657 S Casita Street is pet friendly.
Does 657 S Casita Street offer parking?
Yes, 657 S Casita Street offers parking.
Does 657 S Casita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 657 S Casita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 S Casita Street have a pool?
Yes, 657 S Casita Street has a pool.
Does 657 S Casita Street have accessible units?
No, 657 S Casita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 657 S Casita Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 657 S Casita Street does not have units with dishwashers.

