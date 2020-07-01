657 S Casita Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

This model-like townhouse style Colony Park Home has no one above or below. It is turn-key!!! Enter from the private gated courtyard into the open floor plan kitchen, dining and living room area with upgraded wide-plank wood laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, white Thermofoil cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is also a half bath and direct access to the large 2-car garage on Main floor. Upper floor has master retreat with walk-in closet and en-suite bath with dual sinks, large soaking tub & stand-up shower. The upstairs also houses the other two bedrooms, a full bath and laundry closet. This home also has a plantation shutters, tank less water heater and wired for an alarm system. Colony Park’s association include: 3 pools, 2 spas, 3 clubhouses, BBQs, fire pits, security, fitness center, dog park, gorgeous landscaping and a

neighborhood park. In addition to all the amenities, it is down the street from the popular Anaheim Packing House and a quick drive to

other attractions such as Disneyland, Angel Stadium and the Honda Center.