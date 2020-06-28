6531 E Via Fresco

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful single story home, nestled in the Galerie community , filled with colorful trees and greenbelts of picturesque landscaping. Relax and enjoy the serene park-like views in back from the large veranda deck overlooking the hillside. This charming home has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a bonus room,which could be used as an office, den, or game room. Newer wood flooring, carpet in the 2 bedrooms and an updated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and stainless steel sink. Tile flooring in the bathrooms. Kitchen counters and breakfast bar opens up to views outside, to the living room and dining area. Large open floor plan with a large master bedroom suite with dressing area and large oval tub/shower.Direct access to the 2 car garage and atrium. Complex has a large pool, spa and clubhouse. Near the Anaheim Hills Golf Course and Oak Canyon Nature Center.