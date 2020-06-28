All apartments in Anaheim
6531 E Via Fresco

6531 Via Fresco · No Longer Available
Location

6531 Via Fresco, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful single story home, nestled in the Galerie community , filled with colorful trees and greenbelts of picturesque landscaping. Relax and enjoy the serene park-like views in back from the large veranda deck overlooking the hillside. This charming home has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a bonus room,which could be used as an office, den, or game room. Newer wood flooring, carpet in the 2 bedrooms and an updated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and stainless steel sink. Tile flooring in the bathrooms. Kitchen counters and breakfast bar opens up to views outside, to the living room and dining area. Large open floor plan with a large master bedroom suite with dressing area and large oval tub/shower.Direct access to the 2 car garage and atrium. Complex has a large pool, spa and clubhouse. Near the Anaheim Hills Golf Course and Oak Canyon Nature Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6531 E Via Fresco have any available units?
6531 E Via Fresco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 6531 E Via Fresco have?
Some of 6531 E Via Fresco's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6531 E Via Fresco currently offering any rent specials?
6531 E Via Fresco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6531 E Via Fresco pet-friendly?
No, 6531 E Via Fresco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 6531 E Via Fresco offer parking?
Yes, 6531 E Via Fresco offers parking.
Does 6531 E Via Fresco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6531 E Via Fresco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6531 E Via Fresco have a pool?
Yes, 6531 E Via Fresco has a pool.
Does 6531 E Via Fresco have accessible units?
No, 6531 E Via Fresco does not have accessible units.
Does 6531 E Via Fresco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6531 E Via Fresco has units with dishwashers.
