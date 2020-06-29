All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 630 S Knott Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
630 S Knott Avenue
Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:24 AM

630 S Knott Avenue

630 Knott Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
West Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

630 Knott Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
sauna
WOW! Just pack your bags & move right in. This spacious 2-story townhome shows like a model home! Upgraded throughout with recent interior painting and new stone counters (being installed. Kitchen has custom tile backsplash & is equipped with a double oven, 5 burner gas cooktop. Eating area off kitchen & living room. Powder bath downstairs has nice vanity & tiled floor. Master bedroom has mirrored closet & bath access. Bathroom is upgraded with oversized soak tub & nice vanity. Hall has extra storage closet. 2nd bedroom has walk-in & mirrored closets. Laundry facility is close to the unit. Amenities include: Laminate flooring, dual paned windows, decorator colors, recessed lighting, & wall a/c unit downstairs. Private patio area. 1 car detached garage. Good interior location. Complex has lovely greenbelts, picnic area, community pool, & sauna. Anaheim Union School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 S Knott Avenue have any available units?
630 S Knott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 S Knott Avenue have?
Some of 630 S Knott Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 S Knott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
630 S Knott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 S Knott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 630 S Knott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 630 S Knott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 630 S Knott Avenue offers parking.
Does 630 S Knott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 S Knott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 S Knott Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 630 S Knott Avenue has a pool.
Does 630 S Knott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 630 S Knott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 630 S Knott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 S Knott Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St
Anaheim, CA 92801
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave
Anaheim, CA 92807
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln
Anaheim, CA 92802
Orangewood Gardens
235 W. Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92802
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard
Anaheim, CA 92805
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles