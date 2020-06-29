630 S Knott Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage sauna

WOW! Just pack your bags & move right in. This spacious 2-story townhome shows like a model home! Upgraded throughout with recent interior painting and new stone counters (being installed. Kitchen has custom tile backsplash & is equipped with a double oven, 5 burner gas cooktop. Eating area off kitchen & living room. Powder bath downstairs has nice vanity & tiled floor. Master bedroom has mirrored closet & bath access. Bathroom is upgraded with oversized soak tub & nice vanity. Hall has extra storage closet. 2nd bedroom has walk-in & mirrored closets. Laundry facility is close to the unit. Amenities include: Laminate flooring, dual paned windows, decorator colors, recessed lighting, & wall a/c unit downstairs. Private patio area. 1 car detached garage. Good interior location. Complex has lovely greenbelts, picnic area, community pool, & sauna. Anaheim Union School District.