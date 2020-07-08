629 S Casita Street

Amenities

Don't miss your opportunity to enjoy this townhouse in the highly desirable Colony Park Community. Newly built, this immaculate end unit includes three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This home features an open layout, master suite with a walk-in closet, upgraded kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, a built in 166 bottle wine refrigerator, washer and dryer hookups located conveniently upstairs, two car garage with direct access to the kitchen, plenty of storage, home alarm system and a private courtyard to entertain family and friends! Community amenities include resort style swimming pools and spas, fitness center, clubhouse and more. Located within walking distance to The Packing District and Washington Park. Tenant to pay all utilities.