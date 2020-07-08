All apartments in Anaheim
629 S Casita Street
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

629 S Casita Street

629 South Casita Street · No Longer Available
Location

629 South Casita Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Don't miss your opportunity to enjoy this townhouse in the highly desirable Colony Park Community. Newly built, this immaculate end unit includes three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This home features an open layout, master suite with a walk-in closet, upgraded kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, a built in 166 bottle wine refrigerator, washer and dryer hookups located conveniently upstairs, two car garage with direct access to the kitchen, plenty of storage, home alarm system and a private courtyard to entertain family and friends! Community amenities include resort style swimming pools and spas, fitness center, clubhouse and more. Located within walking distance to The Packing District and Washington Park. Tenant to pay all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 S Casita Street have any available units?
629 S Casita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 S Casita Street have?
Some of 629 S Casita Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 S Casita Street currently offering any rent specials?
629 S Casita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 S Casita Street pet-friendly?
No, 629 S Casita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 629 S Casita Street offer parking?
Yes, 629 S Casita Street offers parking.
Does 629 S Casita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 S Casita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 S Casita Street have a pool?
Yes, 629 S Casita Street has a pool.
Does 629 S Casita Street have accessible units?
No, 629 S Casita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 629 S Casita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 S Casita Street has units with dishwashers.

