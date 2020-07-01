All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 6164 E Paseo Rio Verde.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
6164 E Paseo Rio Verde
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

6164 E Paseo Rio Verde

6164 East Paseo Rio Verde · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Anaheim Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6164 East Paseo Rio Verde, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful and spacious 2004 built single family home. 4 Bedroom , 3 Full Bath , 2889 Sq ft. 1 Bed/1 Bath located downstairs. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top and newer appliances. Marble floors downstairs and hardwood flooring upstairs. Ceiling Fans in all the bedrooms. Backyard with fruit trees and garden area. Spacious Master Bedroom, walk in closet and master bathroom with dual vanity sinks, soaking tub and shower. Close to 91 & 55 Freeway, restaurants ,shopping and much more. Must see this beauty. No Pets Please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6164 E Paseo Rio Verde have any available units?
6164 E Paseo Rio Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 6164 E Paseo Rio Verde have?
Some of 6164 E Paseo Rio Verde's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6164 E Paseo Rio Verde currently offering any rent specials?
6164 E Paseo Rio Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6164 E Paseo Rio Verde pet-friendly?
No, 6164 E Paseo Rio Verde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 6164 E Paseo Rio Verde offer parking?
No, 6164 E Paseo Rio Verde does not offer parking.
Does 6164 E Paseo Rio Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6164 E Paseo Rio Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6164 E Paseo Rio Verde have a pool?
No, 6164 E Paseo Rio Verde does not have a pool.
Does 6164 E Paseo Rio Verde have accessible units?
No, 6164 E Paseo Rio Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 6164 E Paseo Rio Verde have units with dishwashers?
No, 6164 E Paseo Rio Verde does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
The Gallery
1415 W North St
Anaheim, CA 92801
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave
Anaheim, CA 92807
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane
Anaheim, CA 92802
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles