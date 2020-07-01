6164 E Paseo Rio Verde

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious 2004 built single family home. 4 Bedroom , 3 Full Bath , 2889 Sq ft. 1 Bed/1 Bath located downstairs. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top and newer appliances. Marble floors downstairs and hardwood flooring upstairs. Ceiling Fans in all the bedrooms. Backyard with fruit trees and garden area. Spacious Master Bedroom, walk in closet and master bathroom with dual vanity sinks, soaking tub and shower. Close to 91 & 55 Freeway, restaurants ,shopping and much more. Must see this beauty. No Pets Please.