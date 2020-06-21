6112 E Paseo Rio Verde

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly

Entertain Year Round House with 7 Car Parking - Property Id: 180021



Please text (714) 876-7243 for showing appointment with at least a 2 hour notice.

Perfect for entertaining year round. Additional 1,300 of covered tall ceiling outdoor entertainment area with circle bar, BBQ, Cooking range, water access allows all year entertaining. Show by appointment or attend open house. Please message with Name and approx time window. Extra large master bedroom with retreat and walk in closet. Front driveway allows for 7 parking spaces. Central air plus each bedroom has independent air conditioning units. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Berber carpet is easy to maintain clean ups and will be thoroughly washed prior to move in. Located on a cul-de-sac, great schools, and family neighborhood. Walking distance to LA Fitness and market center. Available to show 7 days a week by appointment only.

