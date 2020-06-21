All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

6112 E Paseo Rio Verde

6112 East Paseo Rio Verde · No Longer Available
Location

6112 East Paseo Rio Verde, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

garbage disposal
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Entertain Year Round House with 7 Car Parking - Property Id: 180021

Please text (714) 876-7243 for showing appointment with at least a 2 hour notice.
Perfect for entertaining year round. Additional 1,300 of covered tall ceiling outdoor entertainment area with circle bar, BBQ, Cooking range, water access allows all year entertaining. Show by appointment or attend open house. Please message with Name and approx time window. Extra large master bedroom with retreat and walk in closet. Front driveway allows for 7 parking spaces. Central air plus each bedroom has independent air conditioning units. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Berber carpet is easy to maintain clean ups and will be thoroughly washed prior to move in. Located on a cul-de-sac, great schools, and family neighborhood. Walking distance to LA Fitness and market center. Available to show 7 days a week by appointment only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180021
Property Id 180021

(RLNE5375159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6112 E Paseo Rio Verde have any available units?
6112 E Paseo Rio Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 6112 E Paseo Rio Verde have?
Some of 6112 E Paseo Rio Verde's amenities include garbage disposal, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6112 E Paseo Rio Verde currently offering any rent specials?
6112 E Paseo Rio Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6112 E Paseo Rio Verde pet-friendly?
Yes, 6112 E Paseo Rio Verde is pet friendly.
Does 6112 E Paseo Rio Verde offer parking?
Yes, 6112 E Paseo Rio Verde offers parking.
Does 6112 E Paseo Rio Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6112 E Paseo Rio Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6112 E Paseo Rio Verde have a pool?
No, 6112 E Paseo Rio Verde does not have a pool.
Does 6112 E Paseo Rio Verde have accessible units?
No, 6112 E Paseo Rio Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 6112 E Paseo Rio Verde have units with dishwashers?
No, 6112 E Paseo Rio Verde does not have units with dishwashers.

