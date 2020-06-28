All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 6097 E Montefino Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
6097 E Montefino Lane
Last updated October 31 2019 at 6:06 PM

6097 E Montefino Lane

6097 East Montefino Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Anaheim Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6097 East Montefino Lane, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Uniquely located within the desirable Camino Grande Villas of Anaheim Hills, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom model-like home with surrounding greenbelt and lush vegetation offers you the privacy, tranquility and panoramic views you’ve been seeking. Newly remodeled, including freshly painted throughout, wood-grain porcelain tile floors (downstairs), Brazilian cherry hardwood floors (upstairs), recessed lighting, and freshly textured ceilings. Light, bright kitchen with its plentiful cabinetry and granite counter-tops opens to the family room with a cozy fireplace. Master bedroom suite has private fireplace, dual vanities, soaring ceilings, and stunning hills and canyon views. The guest bathroom is nicely appointed with its warm slate floors and decorative fixtures. Conveniently attached 2-car garage has direct access, new epoxy floor, fresh paint, overhead storage racks & pristine laundry area. Two sets of sliding glass doors allow for beautiful views and easy access to patio entertainment. Close proximity to award winning schools, Anaheim Hills Club House and Golf Course, Saddle Club, Nature Center, and shops. If you love getting out for a hike, run or bike ride, you'll appreciate the trail-head about 200 yards away! Come see all that 6097 Montefino has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6097 E Montefino Lane have any available units?
6097 E Montefino Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 6097 E Montefino Lane have?
Some of 6097 E Montefino Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6097 E Montefino Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6097 E Montefino Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6097 E Montefino Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6097 E Montefino Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 6097 E Montefino Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6097 E Montefino Lane offers parking.
Does 6097 E Montefino Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6097 E Montefino Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6097 E Montefino Lane have a pool?
No, 6097 E Montefino Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6097 E Montefino Lane have accessible units?
No, 6097 E Montefino Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6097 E Montefino Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6097 E Montefino Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr
Anaheim, CA 92808
Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave
Anaheim, CA 92807
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom
Anaheim, CA 92805
Orangewood Gardens
235 W. Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92802
Mel Alma Apartments
1861 S Haster St
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way
Anaheim, CA 92805
Fay Ln
1111-15 West Fay Lane
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles