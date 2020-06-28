6097 E Montefino Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Uniquely located within the desirable Camino Grande Villas of Anaheim Hills, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom model-like home with surrounding greenbelt and lush vegetation offers you the privacy, tranquility and panoramic views you’ve been seeking. Newly remodeled, including freshly painted throughout, wood-grain porcelain tile floors (downstairs), Brazilian cherry hardwood floors (upstairs), recessed lighting, and freshly textured ceilings. Light, bright kitchen with its plentiful cabinetry and granite counter-tops opens to the family room with a cozy fireplace. Master bedroom suite has private fireplace, dual vanities, soaring ceilings, and stunning hills and canyon views. The guest bathroom is nicely appointed with its warm slate floors and decorative fixtures. Conveniently attached 2-car garage has direct access, new epoxy floor, fresh paint, overhead storage racks & pristine laundry area. Two sets of sliding glass doors allow for beautiful views and easy access to patio entertainment. Close proximity to award winning schools, Anaheim Hills Club House and Golf Course, Saddle Club, Nature Center, and shops. If you love getting out for a hike, run or bike ride, you'll appreciate the trail-head about 200 yards away! Come see all that 6097 Montefino has to offer.