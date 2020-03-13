All apartments in Anaheim
6090 East Avenida Arbol · No Longer Available
Location

6090 East Avenida Arbol, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Remodeled 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Two Story Home on a Corner Lot at a Prime Location in Anaheim Hills, Approx. 1,962 Sq.Ft. w/ 6,120 Sq.Ft. Lot, One Bedroom w/ Full Bath on Main Floor, Brand new Laminate Flooring, Brand new Windows, Fresh new Paint Throughout, High Ceilings, Remodeled Bathrooms, Brand new Kitchen Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Good Size Back Yard w/ Covered Patio, Close to Shopping Center, Fwy 91, Excellent Local Schools, Award Winning Canyon High School, Don't miss this opportunity to make this your home sweet home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6090 E Avenida Arbol have any available units?
6090 E Avenida Arbol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 6090 E Avenida Arbol have?
Some of 6090 E Avenida Arbol's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6090 E Avenida Arbol currently offering any rent specials?
6090 E Avenida Arbol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6090 E Avenida Arbol pet-friendly?
No, 6090 E Avenida Arbol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 6090 E Avenida Arbol offer parking?
No, 6090 E Avenida Arbol does not offer parking.
Does 6090 E Avenida Arbol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6090 E Avenida Arbol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6090 E Avenida Arbol have a pool?
No, 6090 E Avenida Arbol does not have a pool.
Does 6090 E Avenida Arbol have accessible units?
No, 6090 E Avenida Arbol does not have accessible units.
Does 6090 E Avenida Arbol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6090 E Avenida Arbol has units with dishwashers.

