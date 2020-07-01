593 S Glenhurst Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Picture perfect end unit located in highly desirable Laurelwood. Along with 1,615 sqft open

floor plan & dramatic vaulted ceilings, this 3 bedroom 3 bath home features many upgrades, including crown molding, tile flooring,

fireplace wrapped in mosaic tile, custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, & stainless steel appliances. Upstairs master suite and 2nd

bedroom suite w/ attached bath. Main floor bedroom currently used as a den, and full down stair bath. Master suite w/ huge walk in closet,

inside laundry room, relaxing private patio with upgraded flooring & slider, & two car attached garage w/ direct access. Association pool,

spa, and private patio for entertaining. Close to all shopping, restaurant, schools, and freeways. Shows like a model home!