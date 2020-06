Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful “Scarlet Oak” model two story home. This lovely 3057 sq. ft. home features 4 bedrooms 3 baths. In lower level you have a foyer entrance with high ceilings; a private bedroom with its own bathroom; large living room and dining room area; large and spacious bright kitchen with Island, breakfast nook and office desk. Super-sized family room with an inviting fireplace; double sliding doors lead to outside patio. On upper level, we have two bedrooms with walk-in closets that have a Jack-and-Jill bathroom; separate laundry room area; computer/tech area and an extra storage room closet. Gorgeous Master Bedroom and Retreat with its own fireplace and shutter window coverings; a huge master bath with adjoining walk-in closet. Tech wiring thru-out home; 2 separate air conditioning units with a Aprilaire Electronic Filtration System. Close to Anaheim Hills Golf Course; Shopping Centers; hiking/biking trails and freeways.