Anaheim, CA
5720 E River Valley
5720 E River Valley

5720 East River Valley Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5720 East River Valley Trail, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Absolutely gorgeous single level open floor plan home. Remodeled from top to bottom, this home has everything you have been looking for. Huge great room enjoys cathedral ceilings, fireplace and doors leading out to the back patio. Great room is open to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen enjoys quarts counter tops, refrigerator, 5 burner gas cook top, double convection ovens, loads of cabinets and counter space and wine refrigerator. The home has abundant windows throughout and two sets of sliding doors. There is a "Casita" which is the 4th bedroom and has cathedral ceilings and fireplace and bathroom. Access is both from inside and also a separate exterior access. Great for extended family, in home office or media room. Master suite boasts a walk-in closet with barn door, sliding doors to the exterior and incredible master bathroom with walk-in shower and impressive spa tub. Inside laundry room is spacious and there is a 3 car garage with direct access attached. The lot is over one acre of open nature space with trees and room to roam. Remodeled from top to bottom in 2017 this home is exactly what you have been dreaming of. Great Schools, Stunning Home and Open Floor Plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5720 E River Valley have any available units?
5720 E River Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 5720 E River Valley have?
Some of 5720 E River Valley's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5720 E River Valley currently offering any rent specials?
5720 E River Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5720 E River Valley pet-friendly?
No, 5720 E River Valley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 5720 E River Valley offer parking?
Yes, 5720 E River Valley offers parking.
Does 5720 E River Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5720 E River Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5720 E River Valley have a pool?
No, 5720 E River Valley does not have a pool.
Does 5720 E River Valley have accessible units?
No, 5720 E River Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 5720 E River Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5720 E River Valley has units with dishwashers.

