5720 E River Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub media room

Absolutely gorgeous single level open floor plan home. Remodeled from top to bottom, this home has everything you have been looking for. Huge great room enjoys cathedral ceilings, fireplace and doors leading out to the back patio. Great room is open to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen enjoys quarts counter tops, refrigerator, 5 burner gas cook top, double convection ovens, loads of cabinets and counter space and wine refrigerator. The home has abundant windows throughout and two sets of sliding doors. There is a "Casita" which is the 4th bedroom and has cathedral ceilings and fireplace and bathroom. Access is both from inside and also a separate exterior access. Great for extended family, in home office or media room. Master suite boasts a walk-in closet with barn door, sliding doors to the exterior and incredible master bathroom with walk-in shower and impressive spa tub. Inside laundry room is spacious and there is a 3 car garage with direct access attached. The lot is over one acre of open nature space with trees and room to roam. Remodeled from top to bottom in 2017 this home is exactly what you have been dreaming of. Great Schools, Stunning Home and Open Floor Plan.