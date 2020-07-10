5570 E Vista Del Amigo

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Anaheim Hills with Amazing Views - Amazing VIEW and location! Not your usual rental/lease property! This spacious end unit townhome in the Rancho Yorba Townhomes development is Immaculate. Original owner has taken excellent care of this unit. Plush New Carpet, Newer dual pane windows throughout, freshly painted, beige carpeting, kitchen with eating area, granite counter tops, stainless steel sink, and recessed lighting. Large formal dining area plus a fireplace in the living room. Three bedrooms upstairs. Large Master with two closets, ceiling fan, dressing area and stall shower. Scraped ceilings, new tile flooring in entry, kitchen and all baths. Two car garage with direct access into the home. Front courtyard patio. Community pool and clubhouse. Excellent location close to schools and shopping. This is immaculate and move in ready!

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5743559)