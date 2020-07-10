All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

5570 E Vista Del Amigo

5570 East Vista Del Amigo · No Longer Available
Location

5570 East Vista Del Amigo, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Anaheim Hills with Amazing Views - Amazing VIEW and location! Not your usual rental/lease property! This spacious end unit townhome in the Rancho Yorba Townhomes development is Immaculate. Original owner has taken excellent care of this unit. Plush New Carpet, Newer dual pane windows throughout, freshly painted, beige carpeting, kitchen with eating area, granite counter tops, stainless steel sink, and recessed lighting. Large formal dining area plus a fireplace in the living room. Three bedrooms upstairs. Large Master with two closets, ceiling fan, dressing area and stall shower. Scraped ceilings, new tile flooring in entry, kitchen and all baths. Two car garage with direct access into the home. Front courtyard patio. Community pool and clubhouse. Excellent location close to schools and shopping. This is immaculate and move in ready!
This one won't last..Apply at www.7GPropertyManagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5743559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5570 E Vista Del Amigo have any available units?
5570 E Vista Del Amigo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 5570 E Vista Del Amigo have?
Some of 5570 E Vista Del Amigo's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5570 E Vista Del Amigo currently offering any rent specials?
5570 E Vista Del Amigo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5570 E Vista Del Amigo pet-friendly?
No, 5570 E Vista Del Amigo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 5570 E Vista Del Amigo offer parking?
Yes, 5570 E Vista Del Amigo offers parking.
Does 5570 E Vista Del Amigo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5570 E Vista Del Amigo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5570 E Vista Del Amigo have a pool?
Yes, 5570 E Vista Del Amigo has a pool.
Does 5570 E Vista Del Amigo have accessible units?
No, 5570 E Vista Del Amigo does not have accessible units.
Does 5570 E Vista Del Amigo have units with dishwashers?
No, 5570 E Vista Del Amigo does not have units with dishwashers.

