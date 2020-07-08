519 S Agate St

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with POOL and 2 Car Garage in Anaheim - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with POOL and 2 Car Garage in Anaheim

Centrally located on a large corner lot, this remodeled home features a swimming pool and drought resistant landscape.

The entry is gated to provide extra security.

Attached 2 car garage with lots of storage cabinets.

Open Floor plan with amazing wood and tile flooring

Custom kitchen with Granite Counters, 2 ovens, beautiful cabinets and a TV!

Breakfast Bar

Vaulted Ceilings

Upgraded Dual Pane Windows

French Doors open to a Large Covered Patio, Desert Landscape, and Relaxing Fountain

Newer Carpet in Bedrooms

Mirrored Closet Doors

Brick Fireplace

Water Softener

Washer / Dryer hookups in garage

Refrigerator included

New Bosch dishwasher

Central AC and Forced Air Heating

Gardening and Pool Service Included

Great Location near freeways, shopping, and dining

NON-SMOKING UNIT



$2998 Security Deposit due at move in

This home is generally pet restricted,however, there may be exceptions under federal or state law.



