519 S Agate St

Centrally located on a large corner lot, this remodeled home features a swimming pool and drought resistant landscape.
The entry is gated to provide extra security.
Attached 2 car garage with lots of storage cabinets.
Open Floor plan with amazing wood and tile flooring
Custom kitchen with Granite Counters, 2 ovens, beautiful cabinets and a TV!
Breakfast Bar
Vaulted Ceilings
Upgraded Dual Pane Windows
French Doors open to a Large Covered Patio, Desert Landscape, and Relaxing Fountain
Newer Carpet in Bedrooms
Mirrored Closet Doors
Brick Fireplace
Water Softener
Washer / Dryer hookups in garage
Refrigerator included
New Bosch dishwasher
Central AC and Forced Air Heating
Gardening and Pool Service Included
Great Location near freeways, shopping, and dining
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2998 Security Deposit due at move in
This home is generally pet restricted,however, there may be exceptions under federal or state law.
