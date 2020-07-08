All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

519 S Agate St

519 South Agate Place · No Longer Available
Location

519 South Agate Place, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with POOL and 2 Car Garage in Anaheim - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with POOL and 2 Car Garage in Anaheim
Realtors - Showing instructions available on the MLS.

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House SATURDAY Afternoon 12/07/19.
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 1:30pm-2:30pm.
There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!

Centrally located on a large corner lot, this remodeled home features a swimming pool and drought resistant landscape.
The entry is gated to provide extra security.
Attached 2 car garage with lots of storage cabinets.
Open Floor plan with amazing wood and tile flooring
Custom kitchen with Granite Counters, 2 ovens, beautiful cabinets and a TV!
Breakfast Bar
Vaulted Ceilings
Upgraded Dual Pane Windows
French Doors open to a Large Covered Patio, Desert Landscape, and Relaxing Fountain
Newer Carpet in Bedrooms
Mirrored Closet Doors
Brick Fireplace
Water Softener
Washer / Dryer hookups in garage
Refrigerator included
New Bosch dishwasher
Central AC and Forced Air Heating
Gardening and Pool Service Included
Great Location near freeways, shopping, and dining
NON-SMOKING UNIT

$2998 Security Deposit due at move in
This home is generally pet restricted,however, there may be exceptions under federal or state law.

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
E-mail for more details - info@apgproperties.com
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE5234281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 S Agate St have any available units?
519 S Agate St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 S Agate St have?
Some of 519 S Agate St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 S Agate St currently offering any rent specials?
519 S Agate St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 S Agate St pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 S Agate St is pet friendly.
Does 519 S Agate St offer parking?
Yes, 519 S Agate St offers parking.
Does 519 S Agate St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 S Agate St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 S Agate St have a pool?
Yes, 519 S Agate St has a pool.
Does 519 S Agate St have accessible units?
No, 519 S Agate St does not have accessible units.
Does 519 S Agate St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 S Agate St has units with dishwashers.

