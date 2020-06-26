511 S Weymouth Court

Amenities
Stunning Executive Pointe Quissett home is dressed to the nines! Completely remodeled all the around. Hand-scraped hickory plank hardwood floors welcome you to the grand living room with wall to wall bifold doors out to nature. The professional-grade kitchen is adorned with modern white cabinetry, Italian granite countertops, Carrera marble backsplash, Italian white onyx island is fit for a king and queen. Kitchen amenities: Dacor Range, KWC pot filler, Kenmore Elite stainless built-in refrigerator, butler’s pantry. Adjacent family room boasts: 1,000!! bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar, built-in projection TV with hideaway screen, surround sound & cozy fireplace. Enter the downstair’s master retreat & you may never want to leave - feels like new ensuite features 2 custom walk-in closets, freestanding soaking tub, Carrera marble throughout & elegant crystal chandeliers. Upstairs there are 3 additional bedrooms, 1 bathroom, loft & convenient laundry room. Backyard boasts beautiful fountain, stone fireplace, & sitting area to entertain to your heart's content. Other amenities: new solar panels (cost savings of $400-600 monthly on electric bill!), alarm system, tankless water heater, water softener, electric car charging system, 3-car garage. Great schools, awesome neighborhood, and fantastic location.