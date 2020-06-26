511 S Weymouth Court

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning Executive Pointe Quissett home is dressed to the nines! Completely remodeled all the around. Hand-scraped hickory plank hardwood floors welcome you to the grand living room with wall to wall bifold doors out to nature. The professional-grade kitchen is adorned with modern white cabinetry, Italian granite countertops, Carrera marble backsplash, Italian white onyx island is fit for a king and queen. Kitchen amenities: Dacor Range, KWC pot filler, Kenmore Elite stainless built-in refrigerator, butler’s pantry. Adjacent family room boasts: 1,000!! bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar, built-in projection TV with hideaway screen, surround sound & cozy fireplace. Enter the downstair’s master retreat & you may never want to leave - feels like new ensuite features 2 custom walk-in closets, freestanding soaking tub, Carrera marble throughout & elegant crystal chandeliers. Upstairs there are 3 additional bedrooms, 1 bathroom, loft & convenient laundry room. Backyard boasts beautiful fountain, stone fireplace, & sitting area to entertain to your heart's content. Other amenities: new solar panels (cost savings of $400-600 monthly on electric bill!), alarm system, tankless water heater, water softener, electric car charging system, 3-car garage. Great schools, awesome neighborhood, and fantastic location.