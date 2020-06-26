All apartments in Anaheim
511 S Weymouth Court
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:36 PM

511 S Weymouth Court

511 S Weymouth Ct · No Longer Available
Anaheim
Anaheim Hills
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

511 S Weymouth Ct, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning Executive Pointe Quissett home is dressed to the nines! Completely remodeled all the around. Hand-scraped hickory plank hardwood floors welcome you to the grand living room with wall to wall bifold doors out to nature. The professional-grade kitchen is adorned with modern white cabinetry, Italian granite countertops, Carrera marble backsplash, Italian white onyx island is fit for a king and queen.  Kitchen amenities: Dacor Range, KWC pot filler, Kenmore Elite stainless built-in refrigerator, butler’s pantry. Adjacent family room boasts: 1,000!! bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar, built-in projection TV with hideaway screen, surround sound & cozy fireplace. Enter the downstair’s master retreat & you may never want to leave - feels like new ensuite features 2 custom walk-in closets, freestanding soaking tub, Carrera marble throughout & elegant crystal chandeliers. Upstairs there are 3 additional bedrooms, 1 bathroom, loft & convenient laundry room. Backyard boasts beautiful fountain, stone fireplace, & sitting area to entertain to your heart's content. Other amenities: new solar panels (cost savings of $400-600 monthly on electric bill!), alarm system, tankless water heater, water softener, electric car charging system, 3-car garage. Great schools, awesome neighborhood, and fantastic location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 S Weymouth Court have any available units?
511 S Weymouth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 S Weymouth Court have?
Some of 511 S Weymouth Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 S Weymouth Court currently offering any rent specials?
511 S Weymouth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 S Weymouth Court pet-friendly?
No, 511 S Weymouth Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 511 S Weymouth Court offer parking?
Yes, 511 S Weymouth Court offers parking.
Does 511 S Weymouth Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 S Weymouth Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 S Weymouth Court have a pool?
No, 511 S Weymouth Court does not have a pool.
Does 511 S Weymouth Court have accessible units?
No, 511 S Weymouth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 511 S Weymouth Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 S Weymouth Court has units with dishwashers.
