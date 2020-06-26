Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

511 North Zeyn Available 07/15/19 Lovely Home with Den and Large Backyard Available Soon! - Nestled in the Anaheim Colony Historic District, this home is features a large backyard and recently renovated kitchen and baths. Enjoy the entertainment and exquisite dining offered at the Anaheim Packing District, which is just around the corner. Easy Access to the Freeways including the 5, 57, and 91. Become part of this historic community and call Mariana (714)856-3636 or Susie at (714) 454-7566 for more information.



Animal Restricted Property



*Please do not disturb current residents.



(RLNE4913311)