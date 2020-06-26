All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

511 North Zeyn

511 North Zeyn Street · No Longer Available
Location

511 North Zeyn Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
511 North Zeyn Available 07/15/19 Lovely Home with Den and Large Backyard Available Soon! - Nestled in the Anaheim Colony Historic District, this home is features a large backyard and recently renovated kitchen and baths. Enjoy the entertainment and exquisite dining offered at the Anaheim Packing District, which is just around the corner. Easy Access to the Freeways including the 5, 57, and 91. Become part of this historic community and call Mariana (714)856-3636 or Susie at (714) 454-7566 for more information.

Animal Restricted Property

*Please do not disturb current residents.

(RLNE4913311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 North Zeyn have any available units?
511 North Zeyn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 511 North Zeyn currently offering any rent specials?
511 North Zeyn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 North Zeyn pet-friendly?
No, 511 North Zeyn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 511 North Zeyn offer parking?
Yes, 511 North Zeyn offers parking.
Does 511 North Zeyn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 North Zeyn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 North Zeyn have a pool?
No, 511 North Zeyn does not have a pool.
Does 511 North Zeyn have accessible units?
No, 511 North Zeyn does not have accessible units.
Does 511 North Zeyn have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 North Zeyn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 North Zeyn have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 North Zeyn does not have units with air conditioning.
