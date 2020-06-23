510 S Melrose St

Amenities
This home is available but in person showings are on paused. Please view the Virtual tour provided.If you are interested in the property please apply on line or contact us and we will send application to you. If you are selected for the home we will schedule a in person home showing prior to signing a lease.
Located in the Colony Park neighborhood. This unit is newer construction built in 2013
1,230 sq. ft. of open living space
Master Bedroom with private Full Master Bath
Large Open Kitchen and Living Area
Granite Counter Tops
Kitchen Island
Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Oven, White Cabinetry w/ lots of Storage
Recessed lighting
Central A/C and Heat
Attached 2-car Tandem Garage
Trash Service included in the Rent
Laundry Hookups inside unit
Front Patio and Upstairs Balcony
Community amenities are within walking distance featuring
3 Private Saltwater Pools, Spa Club house, and tot lot.
NON-SMOKING HOME
$2,300 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law.
This Property is offered exclusively by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing.
We accept all sources of income.
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/
