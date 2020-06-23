All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

510 S Melrose St

510 South Melrose Street · No Longer Available
Location

510 South Melrose Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome in Anaheim's Desired Colony Park Neighborhood!! - Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome in Anaheim's Desired Colony Park Neighborhood!!

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) This home is available but in person showings are on paused. Please view the Virtual tour provided.If you are interested in the property please apply on line or contact us and we will send application to you. If you are selected for the home we will schedule a in person home showing prior to signing a lease.

Located in the Colony Park neighborhood. This unit is newer construction built in 2013
1,230 sq. ft. of open living space
Master Bedroom with private Full Master Bath
Large Open Kitchen and Living Area
Granite Counter Tops
Kitchen Island
Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Oven, White Cabinetry w/ lots of Storage
Recessed lighting
Central A/C and Heat
Attached 2-car Tandem Garage
Trash Service included in the Rent
Laundry Hookups inside unit
Front Patio and Upstairs Balcony

Community amenities are within walking distance featuring
3 Private Saltwater Pools, Spa Club house, and tot lot.

NON-SMOKING HOME
$2,300 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law.

This Property is offered exclusively by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing.
We accept all sources of income.

Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE4601520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 S Melrose St have any available units?
510 S Melrose St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 S Melrose St have?
Some of 510 S Melrose St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 S Melrose St currently offering any rent specials?
510 S Melrose St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 S Melrose St pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 S Melrose St is pet friendly.
Does 510 S Melrose St offer parking?
Yes, 510 S Melrose St offers parking.
Does 510 S Melrose St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 S Melrose St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 S Melrose St have a pool?
Yes, 510 S Melrose St has a pool.
Does 510 S Melrose St have accessible units?
No, 510 S Melrose St does not have accessible units.
Does 510 S Melrose St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 S Melrose St has units with dishwashers.
