510 S Anaheim Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator parking bbq/grill garage

Fantastic condo in a great location across the street from the Packing House! A secure entry takes you to an elevator and up to the top (3rd) floor of this spacious 3 bed condo. Kitchen, living and dining areas are open concept and look out to a large balcony. Only 5 years old, this condo looks like new with current finishes including granite counters, stainless appliances and wood look flooring. Refrigerator and washer and dryer are included. Garage is direct access from secure entry. You will love the common areas which include a fireplace, bbq area, or lounge on the roof top deck and watch the Disney fireworks. Downtown Anaheim is a short walk and has restaurants, entertainment and even a farmers market! Dogs are allowed (breed restrictions) with additional pet deposit.