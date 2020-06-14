All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

510 S Anaheim Boulevard

510 South Anaheim Boulevard · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 South Anaheim Boulevard, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1336 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic condo in a great location across the street from the Packing House! A secure entry takes you to an elevator and up to the top (3rd) floor of this spacious 3 bed condo. Kitchen, living and dining areas are open concept and look out to a large balcony. Only 5 years old, this condo looks like new with current finishes including granite counters, stainless appliances and wood look flooring. Refrigerator and washer and dryer are included. Garage is direct access from secure entry. You will love the common areas which include a fireplace, bbq area, or lounge on the roof top deck and watch the Disney fireworks. Downtown Anaheim is a short walk and has restaurants, entertainment and even a farmers market! Dogs are allowed (breed restrictions) with additional pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 S Anaheim Boulevard have any available units?
510 S Anaheim Boulevard has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 S Anaheim Boulevard have?
Some of 510 S Anaheim Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 S Anaheim Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
510 S Anaheim Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 S Anaheim Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 S Anaheim Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 510 S Anaheim Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 510 S Anaheim Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 510 S Anaheim Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 S Anaheim Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 S Anaheim Boulevard have a pool?
No, 510 S Anaheim Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 510 S Anaheim Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 510 S Anaheim Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 510 S Anaheim Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 S Anaheim Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
