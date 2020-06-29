All apartments in Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
460 S. San Vicente Ln.
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

460 S. San Vicente Ln.

460 South San Vicente Lane · No Longer Available
Location

460 South San Vicente Lane, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Very Nice 3BR 2BA Gated Townhouse 2 Car Attached Garage - 3BR 2BA tri-level Townhouse in the sought after gated community of Firenze in central Anaheim Hills. This property has it all, starting with a private balcony off the living room featuring 180 degree panoramic view of the city, hills, mountains, and is located on a cul-de-sac nestled in the hills for utmost privacy. Freshly painted with two toned paint, new granite counter tops in kitchen and baths, carpet in bedrooms, laminate wood flooring, high ceilings, and plantain shutters. Kitchen has all new stainless steal appliances, gas cook-top, dishwasher, built-in oven & built-in microwave oven, and eating area. Living room with fireplace and dining room for special occasions dinners. Spacious master bedroom with dual vanity, large shower, sunken tub, huge walk-in closet and slider leading to private yard. There is a separate very large laundry room on the first floor with lots of cabinets, a counter and utility sink. There is a 2 car attached garage with remote and direct access into unit. Association pool and spa. Gardener is included for front yard and tenant to maintain back patio area.

(RLNE5557263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 S. San Vicente Ln. have any available units?
460 S. San Vicente Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 460 S. San Vicente Ln. have?
Some of 460 S. San Vicente Ln.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 S. San Vicente Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
460 S. San Vicente Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 S. San Vicente Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 460 S. San Vicente Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 460 S. San Vicente Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 460 S. San Vicente Ln. offers parking.
Does 460 S. San Vicente Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 S. San Vicente Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 S. San Vicente Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 460 S. San Vicente Ln. has a pool.
Does 460 S. San Vicente Ln. have accessible units?
No, 460 S. San Vicente Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 460 S. San Vicente Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 460 S. San Vicente Ln. has units with dishwashers.
