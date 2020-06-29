460 S. San Vicente Ln.

Amenities

Very Nice 3BR 2BA Gated Townhouse 2 Car Attached Garage - 3BR 2BA tri-level Townhouse in the sought after gated community of Firenze in central Anaheim Hills. This property has it all, starting with a private balcony off the living room featuring 180 degree panoramic view of the city, hills, mountains, and is located on a cul-de-sac nestled in the hills for utmost privacy. Freshly painted with two toned paint, new granite counter tops in kitchen and baths, carpet in bedrooms, laminate wood flooring, high ceilings, and plantain shutters. Kitchen has all new stainless steal appliances, gas cook-top, dishwasher, built-in oven & built-in microwave oven, and eating area. Living room with fireplace and dining room for special occasions dinners. Spacious master bedroom with dual vanity, large shower, sunken tub, huge walk-in closet and slider leading to private yard. There is a separate very large laundry room on the first floor with lots of cabinets, a counter and utility sink. There is a 2 car attached garage with remote and direct access into unit. Association pool and spa. Gardener is included for front yard and tenant to maintain back patio area.



