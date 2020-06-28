445 S Ranch View Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Single Level, Ground Floor. End Unit Condo with Endless Tree and Hill Views. Open Floorplan. Private Master Suite and Spacious Bath, with Dual Wardrobe Closets. Kitchen is open to living room and dining. Features, New Stove, New Samsung Refrigerator, Full Size Washer and Dryer. Second Bedroom, has it's own hallway, and hallway bath. Large patio is situated to enjoy the views, and has a large storage closet. Front Entry is private with a storage closet too. Unit has a detached enclosed carport, with a storage closet. The community is surrounded by Hills and Tree Views. The Anaheim Hills Golf Club, Shopping, Eateries & Hiking are just steps away. Located in Canyon Rim Villas.