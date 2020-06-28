All apartments in Anaheim
435 W. Center St.Promenade #304

435 East Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

435 East Center Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Loft Style Condo For Rent in Anaheim! - This beautiful loft-style condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and is 1634 square feet! This unit is 1-story and on the 3rd floor of this amazing complex! It is located in the highly desired Harbor Lofts community which provides its residents with a pool, spa, BBQ area, and a fitness room! As you enter the condo, you will find stained cement floors throughout, and large spacious living quarters. The open floor plan includes modern light fixtures, an updated kitchen, and expansive windows offering plenty of natural lighting! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, custom lighting, and overlooks the entire unit! The master bedroom is spacious and dynamic with its horizontal walls! Connected is the master bathroom which includes a double vanity, a bath tub and shower, a spacious walk-in closet, and a separate room for the toilet. The other bathroom in the common area is also spacious with ample storage space and a bath tub and shower! The loft includes an extra open bedroom with a closet and window! At the entrance of the unit, you will find space that is perfect for an in-home office and also has a closet with sliding doors. Laundry closet inside the unit and includes a washer and dryer! Tandem 2-car parking spots located in the gated garage. Water and trash included, tenant responsible for gas and electric. Small pet okay upon approval.

DRE #01197438

(RLNE4635465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 W. Center St.Promenade #304 have any available units?
435 W. Center St.Promenade #304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 W. Center St.Promenade #304 have?
Some of 435 W. Center St.Promenade #304's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 W. Center St.Promenade #304 currently offering any rent specials?
435 W. Center St.Promenade #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 W. Center St.Promenade #304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 W. Center St.Promenade #304 is pet friendly.
Does 435 W. Center St.Promenade #304 offer parking?
Yes, 435 W. Center St.Promenade #304 offers parking.
Does 435 W. Center St.Promenade #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 W. Center St.Promenade #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 W. Center St.Promenade #304 have a pool?
Yes, 435 W. Center St.Promenade #304 has a pool.
Does 435 W. Center St.Promenade #304 have accessible units?
No, 435 W. Center St.Promenade #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 435 W. Center St.Promenade #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 W. Center St.Promenade #304 does not have units with dishwashers.
