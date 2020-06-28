435 W. Center St.Promenade #304

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Loft Style Condo For Rent in Anaheim! - This beautiful loft-style condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and is 1634 square feet! This unit is 1-story and on the 3rd floor of this amazing complex! It is located in the highly desired Harbor Lofts community which provides its residents with a pool, spa, BBQ area, and a fitness room! As you enter the condo, you will find stained cement floors throughout, and large spacious living quarters. The open floor plan includes modern light fixtures, an updated kitchen, and expansive windows offering plenty of natural lighting! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, custom lighting, and overlooks the entire unit! The master bedroom is spacious and dynamic with its horizontal walls! Connected is the master bathroom which includes a double vanity, a bath tub and shower, a spacious walk-in closet, and a separate room for the toilet. The other bathroom in the common area is also spacious with ample storage space and a bath tub and shower! The loft includes an extra open bedroom with a closet and window! At the entrance of the unit, you will find space that is perfect for an in-home office and also has a closet with sliding doors. Laundry closet inside the unit and includes a washer and dryer! Tandem 2-car parking spots located in the gated garage. Water and trash included, tenant responsible for gas and electric. Small pet okay upon approval.



