419 N South Redwood Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large 3 Bed 2 Bath Attached 2 Car Garage Single Family Home in Anaheim - Large 3 Bed 2 Bath Attached 2 Car Garage Single Family Home in Anaheim



APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House FRIDAY Evening 03/13/2020

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application information from 6:00pm - 7:00pm.

There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!



Huge Family Room

Kitchen with lots of cabinets

Breakfast nook

Wood Floors

Master with Master Bathroom

Nice large Backyard

Extra storage in new shed in backyard

Central Heat

Attached 2 Car Garage

Washer / Dryer Hook Ups

Gardener Not included

Water Softener maintained by tenant



NON-SMOKING UNIT

$2,850 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

Please Submit for Pets



This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing.

We accept all sources of income.



Please call 657-242-3634 for more details

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



(RLNE5493091)