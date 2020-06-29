419 N South Redwood Dr

Amenities
APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House FRIDAY Evening 03/13/2020
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application information from 6:00pm - 7:00pm.
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!
Huge Family Room
Kitchen with lots of cabinets
Breakfast nook
Wood Floors
Master with Master Bathroom
Nice large Backyard
Extra storage in new shed in backyard
Central Heat
Attached 2 Car Garage
Washer / Dryer Hook Ups
Gardener Not included
Water Softener maintained by tenant
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,850 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for Pets
This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
We accept all sources of income.
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/
