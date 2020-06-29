All apartments in Anaheim
419 N South Redwood Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

419 N South Redwood Dr

419 North South Redwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

419 North South Redwood Drive, Anaheim, CA 92806
East Anaheim

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large 3 Bed 2 Bath Attached 2 Car Garage Single Family Home in Anaheim - Large 3 Bed 2 Bath Attached 2 Car Garage Single Family Home in Anaheim

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House FRIDAY Evening 03/13/2020
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application information from 6:00pm - 7:00pm.
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!

Huge Family Room
Kitchen with lots of cabinets
Breakfast nook
Wood Floors
Master with Master Bathroom
Nice large Backyard
Extra storage in new shed in backyard
Central Heat
Attached 2 Car Garage
Washer / Dryer Hook Ups
Gardener Not included
Water Softener maintained by tenant

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,850 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for Pets

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing.
We accept all sources of income.

Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE5493091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 N South Redwood Dr have any available units?
419 N South Redwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 N South Redwood Dr have?
Some of 419 N South Redwood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 N South Redwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
419 N South Redwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 N South Redwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 N South Redwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 419 N South Redwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 419 N South Redwood Dr offers parking.
Does 419 N South Redwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 N South Redwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 N South Redwood Dr have a pool?
No, 419 N South Redwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 419 N South Redwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 419 N South Redwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 419 N South Redwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 N South Redwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
