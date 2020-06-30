All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 410 S Melrose Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
410 S Melrose Street
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:54 AM

410 S Melrose Street

410 South Melrose Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
The Colony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

410 South Melrose Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Craftsman Style Home with a Separate Back Unit. Back house is a 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Detached Unit. Features a Tile Entry, Living Room / Dining Room with Laminate Wood Flooring and Recessed Lighting, Kitchen with Granite Counters, Recessed Lighting and Kitchen Appliances, Inside Laundry and Bedroom with a Walk In Closet. This Home comes with a Detached 1 Car Garage with Middle Divider, Extra Parking Area and Gate to Back Yard, Backyard with Pathway and a Mature Citrus Tree. Located Conveniently Close to Disneyland, Angel Stadium, Parks, Recreation, Schools, Shopping and blocks from packing house, breweries great restaurants!!! DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 S Melrose Street have any available units?
410 S Melrose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 S Melrose Street have?
Some of 410 S Melrose Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 S Melrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
410 S Melrose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 S Melrose Street pet-friendly?
No, 410 S Melrose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 410 S Melrose Street offer parking?
Yes, 410 S Melrose Street offers parking.
Does 410 S Melrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 S Melrose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 S Melrose Street have a pool?
No, 410 S Melrose Street does not have a pool.
Does 410 S Melrose Street have accessible units?
No, 410 S Melrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 410 S Melrose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 S Melrose Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane
Anaheim, CA 92802
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Orangewood Gardens
235 W. Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92802
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92802
Core
1815 S Westside Drive
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles