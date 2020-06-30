410 S Melrose Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Craftsman Style Home with a Separate Back Unit. Back house is a 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Detached Unit. Features a Tile Entry, Living Room / Dining Room with Laminate Wood Flooring and Recessed Lighting, Kitchen with Granite Counters, Recessed Lighting and Kitchen Appliances, Inside Laundry and Bedroom with a Walk In Closet. This Home comes with a Detached 1 Car Garage with Middle Divider, Extra Parking Area and Gate to Back Yard, Backyard with Pathway and a Mature Citrus Tree. Located Conveniently Close to Disneyland, Angel Stadium, Parks, Recreation, Schools, Shopping and blocks from packing house, breweries great restaurants!!! DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANT!