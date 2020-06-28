371 W. Summerfield Circle

Amenities

Beautiful Anaheim Condo - Available Now - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com 2 Bedrooms upstairs, Plus Bonus Room on first floor. Outstanding Townhouse in a terrific, private community. Very open floor plan. Kitchen open to dining area and living room. Double master suites upstairs. Spacious bedrooms with private bathrooms and walk in closets with a small study area. Laminated flooring, newer kitchen appliances, private patio and balcony. Bottom floor includes bonus room, dedicated laundry inset area, and a two car garage. Central air conditioning and central air. Smart home includes ring doorbell and Ecobee smart thermostat. Pristine and move in ready. Beautiful well maintained gated community with pool and two spas. Centrally located just blocks away between Disneyland and indoor Water Park. Walking distance to Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment & the local shuttle/bus system.This is the perfect home. Don't miss this one, it will not last.



No Pets Allowed



