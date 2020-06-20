All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 370 S Yorkshire Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
370 S Yorkshire Circle
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

370 S Yorkshire Circle

370 South Yorkshire Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Anaheim Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

370 South Yorkshire Circle, Anaheim, CA 92808
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
hot tub
This property is also available fully furnished for $ 7800 per month. all utilities included.
Highly upgraded and updated in 2018 home nestled on a private cul de sac street off the Mohler Loop in Anaheim Hills on a 1/2 acre land. This home has five bedrooms one downstairs, four full baths one downstairs with a king size master bedroom retreat that boasts an oversized walk in closet and a spa like master bathroom that has a multi-head shower and soaking tub. The first level is an open and spacious floor plan starting with vaulted ceilings in the foyer and formal living area that transitions into the dining room , bar area and kitchen. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliance and giant Island will leave every chef smiling in this kitchen. This home has rich hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout with handcrafted citadel style American Walnut Doors that makes a lasting first impression as you enter the home. The backyard is an entertainers dream with a large deck, fire pit, sand box and mature trees. Enjoy direct access to the three car garage that has an electric charging station hook up with plenty of room for storage solutions. Come home to an amazing quiet neighborhood, with award winning Anaheim Hills schools. living in a retreat, yet 10 minutes drive to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 S Yorkshire Circle have any available units?
370 S Yorkshire Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 370 S Yorkshire Circle have?
Some of 370 S Yorkshire Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 S Yorkshire Circle currently offering any rent specials?
370 S Yorkshire Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 S Yorkshire Circle pet-friendly?
No, 370 S Yorkshire Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 370 S Yorkshire Circle offer parking?
Yes, 370 S Yorkshire Circle offers parking.
Does 370 S Yorkshire Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 S Yorkshire Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 S Yorkshire Circle have a pool?
No, 370 S Yorkshire Circle does not have a pool.
Does 370 S Yorkshire Circle have accessible units?
No, 370 S Yorkshire Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 370 S Yorkshire Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 370 S Yorkshire Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr
Anaheim, CA 92808
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir
Anaheim, CA 92808
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way
Anaheim, CA 92805
Lemon Terrace
1016 South Lemon Street
Anaheim, CA 92805
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles