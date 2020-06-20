370 S Yorkshire Circle

Amenities

This property is also available fully furnished for $ 7800 per month. all utilities included.

Highly upgraded and updated in 2018 home nestled on a private cul de sac street off the Mohler Loop in Anaheim Hills on a 1/2 acre land. This home has five bedrooms one downstairs, four full baths one downstairs with a king size master bedroom retreat that boasts an oversized walk in closet and a spa like master bathroom that has a multi-head shower and soaking tub. The first level is an open and spacious floor plan starting with vaulted ceilings in the foyer and formal living area that transitions into the dining room , bar area and kitchen. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliance and giant Island will leave every chef smiling in this kitchen. This home has rich hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout with handcrafted citadel style American Walnut Doors that makes a lasting first impression as you enter the home. The backyard is an entertainers dream with a large deck, fire pit, sand box and mature trees. Enjoy direct access to the three car garage that has an electric charging station hook up with plenty of room for storage solutions. Come home to an amazing quiet neighborhood, with award winning Anaheim Hills schools. living in a retreat, yet 10 minutes drive to everything.