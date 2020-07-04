All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:03 AM

331 E Bluebell Pl

331 E Bluebell Pl · No Longer Available
Location

331 E Bluebell Pl, Anaheim, CA 92802
Southeast Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 01/07/20 FURNISHED Rental Pool House
4 bed 2 bath, 1800 square foot pool house with bonus game room! Located on a private cul de sac on an estate sized 9100 square foot lot! Fully furnished and kitchen/baths are completely stocked. This is a short term housing rental. We lease this house by the month.

Our house is a FURNISHED rental house
All utilities PAID (including wifi, phone, gas, water, trash, pool and gardening service)

Located at 331 East Bluebell Place, Anaheim CA 92802

1800 square feet

Fully furnished
Kitchen and bathrooms stocked with all of the essentials.
All linens, blankets, and towels are provided.
Fenced private swimming pool in estate sized backyard.
2 full size front loading washing machines
2 full size front loading dryers

Central air conditioning and heating

60 inch flat screen TV in living room

All bedrooms have a 40 inch flat screen TV and DVD players. Available for lease:

Monthly rate $7000 per month.

All utilities paid - Wifi, Internet, Phone, gas, electric, trash, Gardener and pool service are included

Extended driveway can park up to 5 cars. The house is located in Anaheim one mile away from the Anaheim convention Center and Disneyland. Centrally located in Orange County and close to the 5 freeway and 22 freeway.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/anaheim-ca?lid=12680074

(RLNE5228971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

