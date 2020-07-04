331 E Bluebell Pl

Amenities
Available 01/07/20 FURNISHED Rental Pool House
4 bed 2 bath, 1800 square foot pool house with bonus game room! Located on a private cul de sac on an estate sized 9100 square foot lot! Fully furnished and kitchen/baths are completely stocked. This is a short term housing rental. We lease this house by the month.
Our house is a FURNISHED rental house
All utilities PAID (including wifi, phone, gas, water, trash, pool and gardening service)
Located at 331 East Bluebell Place, Anaheim CA 92802
1800 square feet
Fully furnished
Kitchen and bathrooms stocked with all of the essentials.
All linens, blankets, and towels are provided.
Fenced private swimming pool in estate sized backyard.
2 full size front loading washing machines
2 full size front loading dryers
Central air conditioning and heating
60 inch flat screen TV in living room
All bedrooms have a 40 inch flat screen TV and DVD players. Available for lease:
Monthly rate $7000 per month.
All utilities paid - Wifi, Internet, Phone, gas, electric, trash, Gardener and pool service are included
Extended driveway can park up to 5 cars. The house is located in Anaheim one mile away from the Anaheim convention Center and Disneyland. Centrally located in Orange County and close to the 5 freeway and 22 freeway.
