Anaheim, CA
327 N Janss Street
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:13 AM

327 N Janss Street

327 North Janss Street · No Longer Available
Location

327 North Janss Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A great opportunity to Lease this charming home located in the prestigious Anaheim Colony Historic District! A perfect blend of old and new. With lovely curb appeal, this home is tastefully presented and features; a large front living area with dome ceilings and architectural detail, generous size formal dining area, eating nook off the kitchen with built in pantry unique to this historic home. 3 spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans and 2 accommodating bathrooms. Other amenities include; beautiful wood flooring, central AC, good size basement with interior access for full size laundry hook ups with plenty of additional storage and a 2 car detached garage. Enjoy the quaint front porch and yard or relax in the grassy backyard… ideal for friends, family and entertaining! Close to Pearson Park, The Packing District and Center Street Promenade with easy access to shopping, schools and freeways 91/5… this is an amazing place to call HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 N Janss Street have any available units?
327 N Janss Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 N Janss Street have?
Some of 327 N Janss Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 N Janss Street currently offering any rent specials?
327 N Janss Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 N Janss Street pet-friendly?
No, 327 N Janss Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 327 N Janss Street offer parking?
Yes, 327 N Janss Street offers parking.
Does 327 N Janss Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 N Janss Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 N Janss Street have a pool?
No, 327 N Janss Street does not have a pool.
Does 327 N Janss Street have accessible units?
No, 327 N Janss Street does not have accessible units.
Does 327 N Janss Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 N Janss Street has units with dishwashers.
