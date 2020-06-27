327 N Janss Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

A great opportunity to Lease this charming home located in the prestigious Anaheim Colony Historic District! A perfect blend of old and new. With lovely curb appeal, this home is tastefully presented and features; a large front living area with dome ceilings and architectural detail, generous size formal dining area, eating nook off the kitchen with built in pantry unique to this historic home. 3 spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans and 2 accommodating bathrooms. Other amenities include; beautiful wood flooring, central AC, good size basement with interior access for full size laundry hook ups with plenty of additional storage and a 2 car detached garage. Enjoy the quaint front porch and yard or relax in the grassy backyard… ideal for friends, family and entertaining! Close to Pearson Park, The Packing District and Center Street Promenade with easy access to shopping, schools and freeways 91/5… this is an amazing place to call HOME!