Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
316 N Lemon St
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

316 N Lemon St

316 North Lemon Street · No Longer Available
Location

316 North Lemon Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 02/12/20 Remodeled Lg Upstairs Apt Home w/ Enclosed Garage - Property Id: 189689

Located directly across from Pearson Park and within minutes of the Anaheim Packing District, this amazing one bedroom home is in the perfect location. Enjoy quick access to the 5 and 91 freeways, great for morning and evening commutes! Best of all, save money on utility costs as water, gas, and electricity are included with the monthly rent. Starting at only $1750/month, this stunning apartment with enclosed garage can become your new home. Contact us today to schedule a visit!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/189689
Property Id 189689

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5399400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 N Lemon St have any available units?
316 N Lemon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 N Lemon St have?
Some of 316 N Lemon St's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 N Lemon St currently offering any rent specials?
316 N Lemon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 N Lemon St pet-friendly?
No, 316 N Lemon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 316 N Lemon St offer parking?
Yes, 316 N Lemon St offers parking.
Does 316 N Lemon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 N Lemon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 N Lemon St have a pool?
No, 316 N Lemon St does not have a pool.
Does 316 N Lemon St have accessible units?
No, 316 N Lemon St does not have accessible units.
Does 316 N Lemon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 N Lemon St does not have units with dishwashers.

