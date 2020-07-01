316 N Lemon St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 02/12/20 Remodeled Lg Upstairs Apt Home w/ Enclosed Garage - Property Id: 189689



Located directly across from Pearson Park and within minutes of the Anaheim Packing District, this amazing one bedroom home is in the perfect location. Enjoy quick access to the 5 and 91 freeways, great for morning and evening commutes! Best of all, save money on utility costs as water, gas, and electricity are included with the monthly rent. Starting at only $1750/month, this stunning apartment with enclosed garage can become your new home. Contact us today to schedule a visit!

Property Id 189689



No Pets Allowed



