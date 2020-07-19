311 Old Bridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

You must see this spectacular property! Custom-built residence on one of the largest lots in the highly sought-after Old Bridge neighborhood with over half acre of tranquil resort-like grounds. Entertain family and friends alike or just relax in your own personal sanctuary surrounded by mature trees and slopeside cascading waterfall. This home features many outdoor spaces including an incredible rock pool with water slide and spa, fire pit, patios, sport court and expansive pool/guest house with prep kitchen and bathroom. The main house offers a downstairs master retreat with spa-like bath boasting a pedestal tub, stone-infused walk-in shower and dual vanities. The versatile 7 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom floor plan is inclusive of four secondary bedrooms, junior suite, and features beautiful craftsmanship and materials accentuated by gorgeous wood floors, vaulted and beamed ceilings, leaded and beveled glass doors, Palladian and dual pane windows, plantation shutters and crown moldings. The sizeable chefs kitchen has granite counters, Viking range, large breakfast bar, adjacent tech and dining nooks, and opens to the welcoming family room with custom stone fireplace. Expansive living and dining rooms, executive office and 3 car garage complete this one-of-a-kind residence. Welcome to 311 Old Bridge!