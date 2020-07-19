All apartments in Anaheim
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
311 Old Bridge Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

311 Old Bridge Road

311 South Old Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

311 South Old Bridge Road, Anaheim, CA 92808
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
You must see this spectacular property! Custom-built residence on one of the largest lots in the highly sought-after Old Bridge neighborhood with over half acre of tranquil resort-like grounds. Entertain family and friends alike or just relax in your own personal sanctuary surrounded by mature trees and slopeside cascading waterfall. This home features many outdoor spaces including an incredible rock pool with water slide and spa, fire pit, patios, sport court and expansive pool/guest house with prep kitchen and bathroom. The main house offers a downstairs master retreat with spa-like bath boasting a pedestal tub, stone-infused walk-in shower and dual vanities. The versatile 7 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom floor plan is inclusive of four secondary bedrooms, junior suite, and features beautiful craftsmanship and materials accentuated by gorgeous wood floors, vaulted and beamed ceilings, leaded and beveled glass doors, Palladian and dual pane windows, plantation shutters and crown moldings. The sizeable chefs kitchen has granite counters, Viking range, large breakfast bar, adjacent tech and dining nooks, and opens to the welcoming family room with custom stone fireplace. Expansive living and dining rooms, executive office and 3 car garage complete this one-of-a-kind residence. Welcome to 311 Old Bridge!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Old Bridge Road have any available units?
311 Old Bridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Old Bridge Road have?
Some of 311 Old Bridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Old Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
311 Old Bridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Old Bridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 311 Old Bridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 311 Old Bridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 311 Old Bridge Road offers parking.
Does 311 Old Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Old Bridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Old Bridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 311 Old Bridge Road has a pool.
Does 311 Old Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 311 Old Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Old Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Old Bridge Road has units with dishwashers.
