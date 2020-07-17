Amenities
Anaheim Hills - Property Id: 306790
3 Bedroom w/vaulted ceilings
Fresh paint & floors
2 bath
large Living room
1st floor Fireplace
Theres a bonus space near kitchen that can be used for dining, a hang out room, office, family room.
Safe Community
2 pools on site w/spa near community center. Closed due to Covid.
Community Roads, Roofs, Pools , Security Patrol & Landscaping are maintained by approved HOA 3rd party vendors.
spacious white kitchen w/built in microwave & diswasher only.
Gated enclosed patio, great views of the city, location is on a hill
with a private driveway to the culdasac.
Gorgeous community with thousands of trees around.
Community is professionally managed.
Back yard is a shared cliff.
Townhome would fit 4 comfortably,5, if rooms & space are shared.
Near schools, dining, banks, shopping.Peaceful.
lots of Storage in Garage.
Come home to serenity everyday.
Those with an app can view; Masks required, to view; sorry!
Application(s) "must be" for those applying to live on site.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/310-s-vista-del-canon-anaheim-ca/306790
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5969644)