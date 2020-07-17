All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

310 S Vista Del Canon

310 South Vista Del Canon · (949) 923-9681
Location

310 South Vista Del Canon, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2875 · Avail. now

$2,875

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Anaheim Hills - Property Id: 306790

3 Bedroom w/vaulted ceilings
Fresh paint & floors
2 bath
large Living room
1st floor Fireplace
Theres a bonus space near kitchen that can be used for dining, a hang out room, office, family room.
Safe Community
2 pools on site w/spa near community center. Closed due to Covid.
Community Roads, Roofs, Pools , Security Patrol & Landscaping are maintained by approved HOA 3rd party vendors.
spacious white kitchen w/built in microwave & diswasher only.
Gated enclosed patio, great views of the city, location is on a hill
with a private driveway to the culdasac.
Gorgeous community with thousands of trees around.
Community is professionally managed.
Back yard is a shared cliff.

Townhome would fit 4 comfortably,5, if rooms & space are shared.
Near schools, dining, banks, shopping.Peaceful.
lots of Storage in Garage.

Come home to serenity everyday.
Those with an app can view; Masks required, to view; sorry!
Application(s) "must be" for those applying to live on site.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/310-s-vista-del-canon-anaheim-ca/306790
Property Id 306790

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5969644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 S Vista Del Canon have any available units?
310 S Vista Del Canon has a unit available for $2,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 S Vista Del Canon have?
Some of 310 S Vista Del Canon's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 S Vista Del Canon currently offering any rent specials?
310 S Vista Del Canon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 S Vista Del Canon pet-friendly?
No, 310 S Vista Del Canon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 310 S Vista Del Canon offer parking?
Yes, 310 S Vista Del Canon offers parking.
Does 310 S Vista Del Canon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 S Vista Del Canon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 S Vista Del Canon have a pool?
Yes, 310 S Vista Del Canon has a pool.
Does 310 S Vista Del Canon have accessible units?
No, 310 S Vista Del Canon does not have accessible units.
Does 310 S Vista Del Canon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 S Vista Del Canon has units with dishwashers.
