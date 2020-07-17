310 S Vista Del Canon

Amenities

Anaheim Hills - Property Id: 306790



3 Bedroom w/vaulted ceilings

Fresh paint & floors

2 bath

large Living room

1st floor Fireplace

Theres a bonus space near kitchen that can be used for dining, a hang out room, office, family room.

Safe Community

2 pools on site w/spa near community center. Closed due to Covid.

Community Roads, Roofs, Pools , Security Patrol & Landscaping are maintained by approved HOA 3rd party vendors.

spacious white kitchen w/built in microwave & diswasher only.

Gated enclosed patio, great views of the city, location is on a hill

with a private driveway to the culdasac.

Gorgeous community with thousands of trees around.

Community is professionally managed.

Back yard is a shared cliff.



Townhome would fit 4 comfortably,5, if rooms & space are shared.

Near schools, dining, banks, shopping.Peaceful.

lots of Storage in Garage.



Come home to serenity everyday.

Those with an app can view; Masks required, to view; sorry!

Application(s) "must be" for those applying to live on site.

No Pets Allowed



