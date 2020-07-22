2873 W Bridgeport Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great opportunity to live in a 3 BEDROOM home that is like BRAND NEW! This COMPLETELY REFURBISHED beautiful home has EVERYTHING NEW. Including; kitchen cabinets (including a lazy Susan cabinet), quartz countertops, kitchen sink and disposal. All new stainless steel kitchen appliances (refrigerator, stove, range, over the range microwave, and dishwasher). The 3 bedroom home has refinished original hardwood flooring through-out the living areas, and new vinyl flooring in the kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry room. Both bathrooms have new vanities, sinks, and toilets, and the full bath has a new shower/bath combo. The light brite living room and kitchen have recessed lighting, the master bedroom has a ceiling fan with lighting, and the other bedrooms have newly installed ceiling lights. All interior doors throughout the home are new, as well as the front and rear doors. The lease will include a new full size washer and new full size dryer unit. The home has all new vinyl windows and window coverings, and the interior and exterior of the home has been newly painted. Fresh landscaping is in the process of being planted. The 1050 sqft home has a detached 450 SQ FT BONUS ROOM.