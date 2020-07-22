All apartments in Anaheim
2873 W Bridgeport Avenue
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

2873 W Bridgeport Avenue

2873 West Bridgeport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2873 West Bridgeport Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great opportunity to live in a 3 BEDROOM home that is like BRAND NEW! This COMPLETELY REFURBISHED beautiful home has EVERYTHING NEW. Including; kitchen cabinets (including a lazy Susan cabinet), quartz countertops, kitchen sink and disposal. All new stainless steel kitchen appliances (refrigerator, stove, range, over the range microwave, and dishwasher). The 3 bedroom home has refinished original hardwood flooring through-out the living areas, and new vinyl flooring in the kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry room. Both bathrooms have new vanities, sinks, and toilets, and the full bath has a new shower/bath combo. The light brite living room and kitchen have recessed lighting, the master bedroom has a ceiling fan with lighting, and the other bedrooms have newly installed ceiling lights. All interior doors throughout the home are new, as well as the front and rear doors. The lease will include a new full size washer and new full size dryer unit. The home has all new vinyl windows and window coverings, and the interior and exterior of the home has been newly painted. Fresh landscaping is in the process of being planted. The 1050 sqft home has a detached 450 SQ FT BONUS ROOM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2873 W Bridgeport Avenue have any available units?
2873 W Bridgeport Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2873 W Bridgeport Avenue have?
Some of 2873 W Bridgeport Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2873 W Bridgeport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2873 W Bridgeport Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2873 W Bridgeport Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2873 W Bridgeport Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2873 W Bridgeport Avenue offer parking?
No, 2873 W Bridgeport Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2873 W Bridgeport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2873 W Bridgeport Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2873 W Bridgeport Avenue have a pool?
No, 2873 W Bridgeport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2873 W Bridgeport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2873 W Bridgeport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2873 W Bridgeport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2873 W Bridgeport Avenue has units with dishwashers.
