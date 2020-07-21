2869 E. Jackson Avenue Unit D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

CORNER UNIT ANAHEIM CONDO - This nicely located 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath end unit is close to 91 freeway. A 2 story with bedrooms upstairs.

1 car garage with garage door opener and 1 parking space next to unit. New 2" Wood Faux window blinds, New Carpet, Washer and Dryer hook ups, Central AC and Heat. Community Pool and Kids Playground.

This unit is being offered at a 1 year lease for $2150.00 per month and Security Deposit of $2150.00 on approved credit.

Call for a showing 714-497-8583



