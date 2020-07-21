All apartments in Anaheim
2869 E. Jackson Avenue Unit D

2869 East Jackson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2869 East Jackson Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92806
East Anaheim

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
CORNER UNIT ANAHEIM CONDO - This nicely located 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath end unit is close to 91 freeway. A 2 story with bedrooms upstairs.
1 car garage with garage door opener and 1 parking space next to unit. New 2" Wood Faux window blinds, New Carpet, Washer and Dryer hook ups, Central AC and Heat. Community Pool and Kids Playground.
This unit is being offered at a 1 year lease for $2150.00 per month and Security Deposit of $2150.00 on approved credit.
Call for a showing 714-497-8583

(RLNE5462901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2869 E. Jackson Avenue Unit D have any available units?
2869 E. Jackson Avenue Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2869 E. Jackson Avenue Unit D have?
Some of 2869 E. Jackson Avenue Unit D's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2869 E. Jackson Avenue Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
2869 E. Jackson Avenue Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2869 E. Jackson Avenue Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 2869 E. Jackson Avenue Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2869 E. Jackson Avenue Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 2869 E. Jackson Avenue Unit D offers parking.
Does 2869 E. Jackson Avenue Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2869 E. Jackson Avenue Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2869 E. Jackson Avenue Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 2869 E. Jackson Avenue Unit D has a pool.
Does 2869 E. Jackson Avenue Unit D have accessible units?
No, 2869 E. Jackson Avenue Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 2869 E. Jackson Avenue Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2869 E. Jackson Avenue Unit D has units with dishwashers.
