Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

2506 Clearbrook

2506 Clearbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2506 Clearbrook Lane, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2506 Clearbrook Available 11/01/19 Fully Furnished, Newly Remodeled Home for Lease! Must See! - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Custom, open Kitchen floor plan, along with new cabinets, premium quartz countertops and new wood laminate flooring throughout. Brand New Central AC/heating. Stunning open living room space with newly refaced fireplace and direct garage access. Double car garage is spacious, plenty of storage and a brand new garage door. Along with a gorgeous inside, it is only matched with its beautiful newly transformed landscaping. This 1175 sqft home is nestled right at the end of a cul de sac. There are many schools, parks and stores all within short walking distance or a quick drive, making this the perfect location.

(RLNE5182960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 Clearbrook have any available units?
2506 Clearbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2506 Clearbrook have?
Some of 2506 Clearbrook's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 Clearbrook currently offering any rent specials?
2506 Clearbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 Clearbrook pet-friendly?
No, 2506 Clearbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2506 Clearbrook offer parking?
Yes, 2506 Clearbrook offers parking.
Does 2506 Clearbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2506 Clearbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 Clearbrook have a pool?
No, 2506 Clearbrook does not have a pool.
Does 2506 Clearbrook have accessible units?
No, 2506 Clearbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 Clearbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 2506 Clearbrook does not have units with dishwashers.

