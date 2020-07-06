Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2506 Clearbrook Available 11/01/19 Fully Furnished, Newly Remodeled Home for Lease! Must See! - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Custom, open Kitchen floor plan, along with new cabinets, premium quartz countertops and new wood laminate flooring throughout. Brand New Central AC/heating. Stunning open living room space with newly refaced fireplace and direct garage access. Double car garage is spacious, plenty of storage and a brand new garage door. Along with a gorgeous inside, it is only matched with its beautiful newly transformed landscaping. This 1175 sqft home is nestled right at the end of a cul de sac. There are many schools, parks and stores all within short walking distance or a quick drive, making this the perfect location.



(RLNE5182960)