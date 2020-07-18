All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated June 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

244 S Auburn Heights

244 S Auburn Heights Ln · No Longer Available
Location

244 S Auburn Heights Ln, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Contact Danielle Lozano 714-606-2173 for a private showing. 2017 D.R. Horton end unit townhome in the desirable Auburn Heights community. Come see this spectacular updated townhome ready for you. The kitchen features quartz counters, custom cabinets, stainless-steel Frigidaire appliances, outlet for USB charger, and opens up to the living and dining area. The living and dining area features laminated wood flooring and recessed lights. The living room is already set up with outlets for a flatscreen TV. Hard to find downstairs bedroom with guest bathroom across the bedroom. The downstairs guest bathroom features stone counters and a walk-in shower. Upstairs you are greeted by a loft perfect for an office or play area. The spacious master bedroom features a walk-in closet, dual sinks with stone counters, walk-in shower, and private toilet room. Two more additional upstairs bedrooms and a full bathroom with stone counters and tiled shower. Upstairs laundry room with cabinets. Small gated courtyard in the front of the home. Two car garage with direct access. Walking trails and exercise stations in the community. Top rated schools. Shopping and restaurants across the street. Your dream home ready for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 S Auburn Heights have any available units?
244 S Auburn Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 244 S Auburn Heights have?
Some of 244 S Auburn Heights's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 S Auburn Heights currently offering any rent specials?
244 S Auburn Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 S Auburn Heights pet-friendly?
No, 244 S Auburn Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 244 S Auburn Heights offer parking?
Yes, 244 S Auburn Heights offers parking.
Does 244 S Auburn Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 S Auburn Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 S Auburn Heights have a pool?
No, 244 S Auburn Heights does not have a pool.
Does 244 S Auburn Heights have accessible units?
No, 244 S Auburn Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 244 S Auburn Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 S Auburn Heights has units with dishwashers.
