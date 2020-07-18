244 S Auburn Heights

Amenities

Contact Danielle Lozano 714-606-2173 for a private showing. 2017 D.R. Horton end unit townhome in the desirable Auburn Heights community. Come see this spectacular updated townhome ready for you. The kitchen features quartz counters, custom cabinets, stainless-steel Frigidaire appliances, outlet for USB charger, and opens up to the living and dining area. The living and dining area features laminated wood flooring and recessed lights. The living room is already set up with outlets for a flatscreen TV. Hard to find downstairs bedroom with guest bathroom across the bedroom. The downstairs guest bathroom features stone counters and a walk-in shower. Upstairs you are greeted by a loft perfect for an office or play area. The spacious master bedroom features a walk-in closet, dual sinks with stone counters, walk-in shower, and private toilet room. Two more additional upstairs bedrooms and a full bathroom with stone counters and tiled shower. Upstairs laundry room with cabinets. Small gated courtyard in the front of the home. Two car garage with direct access. Walking trails and exercise stations in the community. Top rated schools. Shopping and restaurants across the street. Your dream home ready for lease.