2379 S Mira Court
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:32 AM

2379 S Mira Court

2379 South Mira Court · No Longer Available
Location

2379 South Mira Court, Anaheim, CA 92802

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Super quiet, serene and safe END UNIT townhome available in Anaheim. This wonderful open floor plan is very functional. The kitchen is open to the dining/living room and includes a nice sized pantry. The 1,322 sq feet home offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths with direct access 2 car garage. Wood vinyl flooring throughout, washer, dryer is included. The master bedroom is huge with dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Both secondary bedrooms are generously sized.. The home offers central air and a large patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The community offers a pool, spa and 2 tennis courts. This Home is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and freeway. Location is minutes from Disneyland and The Outlets at Orange. Come see for yourself and move in now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2379 S Mira Court have any available units?
2379 S Mira Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2379 S Mira Court have?
Some of 2379 S Mira Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2379 S Mira Court currently offering any rent specials?
2379 S Mira Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2379 S Mira Court pet-friendly?
No, 2379 S Mira Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2379 S Mira Court offer parking?
Yes, 2379 S Mira Court offers parking.
Does 2379 S Mira Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2379 S Mira Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2379 S Mira Court have a pool?
Yes, 2379 S Mira Court has a pool.
Does 2379 S Mira Court have accessible units?
No, 2379 S Mira Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2379 S Mira Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2379 S Mira Court does not have units with dishwashers.
