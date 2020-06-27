2379 S Mira Court

Amenities

Super quiet, serene and safe END UNIT townhome available in Anaheim. This wonderful open floor plan is very functional. The kitchen is open to the dining/living room and includes a nice sized pantry. The 1,322 sq feet home offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths with direct access 2 car garage. Wood vinyl flooring throughout, washer, dryer is included. The master bedroom is huge with dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Both secondary bedrooms are generously sized.. The home offers central air and a large patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The community offers a pool, spa and 2 tennis courts. This Home is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and freeway. Location is minutes from Disneyland and The Outlets at Orange. Come see for yourself and move in now!