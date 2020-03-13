2232 E. North Redwood Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Large 3 Bed 2 Bath Attached 2 Car Garage Single Family Home in Anaheim



MOVE IN SPECIAL - SAVE $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT with move in by 10/31



APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Sunday Afternoon 10/06/19

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application information from 3:30pm - 4:30pm.

There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!



Huge bonus sunroom

Kitchen with lots of cabinets

Bonus office space

Wood Floors

Ceiling fans throughout

Large Master with Master Bathroom

Nice large Backyard

Central Heat

Attached 2 Car Garage

Washer / Dryer Hook Ups

Gardener included



NON-SMOKING UNIT

$2,795 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

Please Submit for Pets



This Property is offered by APG Properties CalBRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing. E-mail for more info, info@apgproperties.com

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



