2232 E. North Redwood Drive

Amenities
MOVE IN SPECIAL - SAVE $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT with move in by 10/31
APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Sunday Afternoon 10/06/19
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application information from 3:30pm - 4:30pm.
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!
Huge bonus sunroom
Kitchen with lots of cabinets
Bonus office space
Wood Floors
Ceiling fans throughout
Large Master with Master Bathroom
Nice large Backyard
Central Heat
Attached 2 Car Garage
Washer / Dryer Hook Ups
Gardener included
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,795 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for Pets
This Property is offered by APG Properties CalBRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing. E-mail for more info, info@apgproperties.com
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/
