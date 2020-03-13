All apartments in Anaheim
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
2232 E. North Redwood Drive
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

2232 E. North Redwood Drive

2232 East North Redwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2232 East North Redwood Drive, Anaheim, CA 92806
East Anaheim

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 3 Bed 2 Bath Attached 2 Car Garage Single Family Home in Anaheim - Large 3 Bed 2 Bath Attached 2 Car Garage Single Family Home in Anaheim

MOVE IN SPECIAL - SAVE $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT with move in by 10/31

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Sunday Afternoon 10/06/19
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application information from 3:30pm - 4:30pm.
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!

Huge bonus sunroom
Kitchen with lots of cabinets
Bonus office space
Wood Floors
Ceiling fans throughout
Large Master with Master Bathroom
Nice large Backyard
Central Heat
Attached 2 Car Garage
Washer / Dryer Hook Ups
Gardener included

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,795 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for Pets

This Property is offered by APG Properties CalBRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing. E-mail for more info, info@apgproperties.com
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE5108549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2232 E. North Redwood Drive have any available units?
2232 E. North Redwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2232 E. North Redwood Drive have?
Some of 2232 E. North Redwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2232 E. North Redwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2232 E. North Redwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2232 E. North Redwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2232 E. North Redwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2232 E. North Redwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2232 E. North Redwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2232 E. North Redwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2232 E. North Redwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2232 E. North Redwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2232 E. North Redwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2232 E. North Redwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2232 E. North Redwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2232 E. North Redwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2232 E. North Redwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
