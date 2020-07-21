All apartments in Anaheim
2145 W. Juno Ave #B
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

2145 W. Juno Ave #B

2145 West Juno Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2145 West Juno Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upgraded 2BD 1BA Apartment in Anaheim - Check out this great 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YNMSGWM6UTt

Check out this You Tube walk thru video:

https://youtu.be/HAQcesPgnPc

Come take a look at this beautifully upgraded ground level 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Anaheim. Tile flooring and crown moulding throughout. Great kitchen with updated cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Bathroom upgraded with exquisite, tiled shower. Lovely, well landscaped front courtyard and private enclosed patio. Includes a detached 1 car garage. Walking distance to Clara Barton Elementary School & Park. Easy access to shopping, dining, major Freeways and the happiest place on Earth. Won't last long - A Must See!!

Submit on pets.

Contact Nick for showings- Showings2@rpmcoast.com or call/text 714-248-5207

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For more information contact: Caitlin@rpmcoast.com or Showings2@rpmcoast.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5034425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 W. Juno Ave #B have any available units?
2145 W. Juno Ave #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2145 W. Juno Ave #B have?
Some of 2145 W. Juno Ave #B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 W. Juno Ave #B currently offering any rent specials?
2145 W. Juno Ave #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 W. Juno Ave #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2145 W. Juno Ave #B is pet friendly.
Does 2145 W. Juno Ave #B offer parking?
Yes, 2145 W. Juno Ave #B offers parking.
Does 2145 W. Juno Ave #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2145 W. Juno Ave #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 W. Juno Ave #B have a pool?
No, 2145 W. Juno Ave #B does not have a pool.
Does 2145 W. Juno Ave #B have accessible units?
No, 2145 W. Juno Ave #B does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 W. Juno Ave #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2145 W. Juno Ave #B does not have units with dishwashers.
