2145 W. Juno Ave #B

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Upgraded 2BD 1BA Apartment in Anaheim - Check out this great 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YNMSGWM6UTt



Check out this You Tube walk thru video:



https://youtu.be/HAQcesPgnPc



Come take a look at this beautifully upgraded ground level 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Anaheim. Tile flooring and crown moulding throughout. Great kitchen with updated cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Bathroom upgraded with exquisite, tiled shower. Lovely, well landscaped front courtyard and private enclosed patio. Includes a detached 1 car garage. Walking distance to Clara Barton Elementary School & Park. Easy access to shopping, dining, major Freeways and the happiest place on Earth. Won't last long - A Must See!!



Submit on pets.



Contact Nick for showings- Showings2@rpmcoast.com or call/text 714-248-5207



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 deposit for each approved pet.

For more information contact: Caitlin@rpmcoast.com or Showings2@rpmcoast.com



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5034425)