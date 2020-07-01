2131 E Lincoln Avenue

Amenities

A wonderful opportunity to live in Anaheim. This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom, SINGLE STORY home on a large lot. Home has been remodeled throughout. Newer paint, Newer Floors, Newer Kitchen Cabinets. 2 car detached garage and RV Parking. Large gated backyard perfect for relaxing outside or BBQ. Large living room with high ceilings great for entertaining family and friends. Conveniently located near Target, Anaheim Packing District, Anaheim Gardenwalk, Disneyland, The Outlets at Orange, Main Place Mall, Angel Stadium, Honda Center, and restaurants. Easy access to the 57 and 91 Freeway. Definitely a must see!