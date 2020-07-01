All apartments in Anaheim
2131 E Lincoln Avenue
2131 E Lincoln Avenue

2131 East Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2131 East Lincoln Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92806
East Anaheim

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
A wonderful opportunity to live in Anaheim. This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom, SINGLE STORY home on a large lot. Home has been remodeled throughout. Newer paint, Newer Floors, Newer Kitchen Cabinets. 2 car detached garage and RV Parking. Large gated backyard perfect for relaxing outside or BBQ. Large living room with high ceilings great for entertaining family and friends. Conveniently located near Target, Anaheim Packing District, Anaheim Gardenwalk, Disneyland, The Outlets at Orange, Main Place Mall, Angel Stadium, Honda Center, and restaurants. Easy access to the 57 and 91 Freeway. Definitely a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 E Lincoln Avenue have any available units?
2131 E Lincoln Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2131 E Lincoln Avenue have?
Some of 2131 E Lincoln Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 E Lincoln Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2131 E Lincoln Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 E Lincoln Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2131 E Lincoln Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2131 E Lincoln Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2131 E Lincoln Avenue offers parking.
Does 2131 E Lincoln Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2131 E Lincoln Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 E Lincoln Avenue have a pool?
No, 2131 E Lincoln Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2131 E Lincoln Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2131 E Lincoln Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 E Lincoln Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2131 E Lincoln Avenue has units with dishwashers.

