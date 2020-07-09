All apartments in Anaheim
2047 S Margie Ln

2047 South Margie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2047 South Margie Lane, Anaheim, CA 92802

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 01/01/20 FURNISHED 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single story house.
All utilities paid. (gas, water, trash, phone, electric, trash, gardener and pool service)

Kitchen and bathrooms stocked with all essentials
Pets ok
Plenty of extra beds for large groups
Extra pillows, sheets, comforters, linens, and blankets provided

2 full size front loading washers

2 full size front loading dryers
stainless steel Refrigerator
Stainless steel dishwasher

All small and major appliances included
Toaster. Blender, toaster oven, coffee maker and so much more.

plenty of extra Pillows, blankets, sheets and linens provided

Bath, hand, and kitchen towels provided

Located near the corner of Orangewood and West street at 2047 South Margie Lane, Anaheim CA 92802

Furnished monthly rental home.

Monthly rent is $7,000

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/anaheim-ca?lid=12680072

(RLNE5229000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2047 S Margie Ln have any available units?
2047 S Margie Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2047 S Margie Ln have?
Some of 2047 S Margie Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2047 S Margie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2047 S Margie Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2047 S Margie Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2047 S Margie Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2047 S Margie Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2047 S Margie Ln offers parking.
Does 2047 S Margie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2047 S Margie Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2047 S Margie Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2047 S Margie Ln has a pool.
Does 2047 S Margie Ln have accessible units?
No, 2047 S Margie Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2047 S Margie Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2047 S Margie Ln has units with dishwashers.

