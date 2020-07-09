2047 S Margie Ln

Amenities
Available 01/01/20 FURNISHED 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single story house.
All utilities paid. (gas, water, trash, phone, electric, trash, gardener and pool service)
Kitchen and bathrooms stocked with all essentials
Pets ok
Plenty of extra beds for large groups
2 full size front loading washers
2 full size front loading dryers
stainless steel Refrigerator
Stainless steel dishwasher
All small and major appliances included
Toaster. Blender, toaster oven, coffee maker and so much more.
plenty of extra Pillows, blankets, sheets and linens provided
Bath, hand, and kitchen towels provided
Located near the corner of Orangewood and West street at 2047 South Margie Lane, Anaheim CA 92802
Furnished monthly rental home.
Monthly rent is $7,000
Monthly rent is $7,000
