2047 S Margie Ln

Available 01/01/20 FURNISHED 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single story house.

All utilities paid. (gas, water, trash, phone, electric, trash, gardener and pool service)



Kitchen and bathrooms stocked with all essentials

Pets ok

Plenty of extra beds for large groups

Extra pillows, sheets, comforters, linens, and blankets provided



2 full size front loading washers



2 full size front loading dryers

stainless steel Refrigerator

Stainless steel dishwasher



All small and major appliances included

Toaster. Blender, toaster oven, coffee maker and so much more.



plenty of extra Pillows, blankets, sheets and linens provided



Bath, hand, and kitchen towels provided



Located near the corner of Orangewood and West street at 2047 South Margie Lane, Anaheim CA 92802



Furnished monthly rental home.



Monthly rent is $7,000



