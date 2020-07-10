1950 W Glenoaks Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Charming single family attached home with 2 bedroom,2 bath and over 1200 Sq Ft. Specious open floor plan. corner lot with one side attached. No one above or below. This homes features a Huge Living room with cozy fireplace, Nice size kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets, Dining area or family room, Sliding glass door leading to an oversize private entertainer's patio/yard , Central air, washer and dryer hookup. This home also offers 1 car garage, Great location, short distance to shopping, Anaheim Plaza, Banks, Post Office & Hospitals. A short drive to Disneyland, Knot's Berry Farm and easy access to 91 & 5 Freeway.