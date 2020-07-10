All apartments in Anaheim
1950 W Glenoaks Avenue

1950 West Glenoaks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1950 West Glenoaks Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92801
West Anaheim

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming single family attached home with 2 bedroom,2 bath and over 1200 Sq Ft. Specious open floor plan. corner lot with one side attached. No one above or below. This homes features a Huge Living room with cozy fireplace, Nice size kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets, Dining area or family room, Sliding glass door leading to an oversize private entertainer's patio/yard , Central air, washer and dryer hookup. This home also offers 1 car garage, Great location, short distance to shopping, Anaheim Plaza, Banks, Post Office & Hospitals. A short drive to Disneyland, Knot's Berry Farm and easy access to 91 & 5 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 W Glenoaks Avenue have any available units?
1950 W Glenoaks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1950 W Glenoaks Avenue have?
Some of 1950 W Glenoaks Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 W Glenoaks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1950 W Glenoaks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 W Glenoaks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1950 W Glenoaks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1950 W Glenoaks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1950 W Glenoaks Avenue offers parking.
Does 1950 W Glenoaks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1950 W Glenoaks Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 W Glenoaks Avenue have a pool?
No, 1950 W Glenoaks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1950 W Glenoaks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1950 W Glenoaks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 W Glenoaks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1950 W Glenoaks Avenue has units with dishwashers.

