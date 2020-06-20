All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:20 PM

1865 W Greenleaf Avenue

1865 West Greenleaf Avenue · (888) 236-1943
Location

1865 West Greenleaf Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92801
West Anaheim

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit H · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to your large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath upper level condo with lots of natural light, and a nice size kitchen, dining and living room. Enjoy entertaining on your spacious patio with French doors leading to the inside. This home is freshly painted and has a community laundry and a private 1 car garage. Enjoy this upcoming summer in the Association Pool. Your new home is in the Anaheim Village condominiums, conveniently located close to Disneyland, Knots Berry Farm, Restaurants and Anaheim Plaza Shopping Center. Easy access to the 91 and 5 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1865 W Greenleaf Avenue have any available units?
1865 W Greenleaf Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 1865 W Greenleaf Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1865 W Greenleaf Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1865 W Greenleaf Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1865 W Greenleaf Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1865 W Greenleaf Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1865 W Greenleaf Avenue offers parking.
Does 1865 W Greenleaf Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1865 W Greenleaf Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1865 W Greenleaf Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1865 W Greenleaf Avenue has a pool.
Does 1865 W Greenleaf Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1865 W Greenleaf Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1865 W Greenleaf Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1865 W Greenleaf Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1865 W Greenleaf Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1865 W Greenleaf Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
