1865 W Greenleaf Avenue

Welcome home to your large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath upper level condo with lots of natural light, and a nice size kitchen, dining and living room. Enjoy entertaining on your spacious patio with French doors leading to the inside. This home is freshly painted and has a community laundry and a private 1 car garage. Enjoy this upcoming summer in the Association Pool. Your new home is in the Anaheim Village condominiums, conveniently located close to Disneyland, Knots Berry Farm, Restaurants and Anaheim Plaza Shopping Center. Easy access to the 91 and 5 freeways.